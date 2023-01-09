Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light.

An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.

Please be warned that the footage of this incident is graphic. To view this cautionary tale, see New York Post’s initial report.

The brown bear attack took place on January 3, 2023, but footage of the incident has just become public. Within, the zoo employee turns his back to the bear, only to turn around and discover it approaching. As he attempts to escape through the enclosure’s exit, the bear lunges onto him. Tragically, the bear would maul the keeper to death on the spot.

At this point, the brown bear’s instincts are in overdrive as it drags the man’s body to the center of its artificial den. And it is only then that fellow zookeepers take note to what is happening. As they do, each attempts to throw heavy objects at the bear in order to cease the behavior. When this doesn’t work, these brave keepers then decide to enter the enclosure.

The surveillance footage shows these men continually attempting to free their coworker’s body of the bear’s maw. But the sheer power of a brown bear had already proved too much.

Captive Brown Bears Will Always be Cautionary Tales

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” the police spokesman for the Andijan region confirms. Regardless, a forensic examination will take place to confirm cause of the employee’s death. In addition, local police are pursuing a criminal case against the zoo in order to determine possible safety issues.

This cautionary tale is, sadly, one of many that proves captivity is never the safest nor preferred place for an animal unless it is in need of humanity’s assistance. Zoos, such as our own here in Nashville, TN, do wonderful work for endangered species as well as wildlife in need of rehabilitation. Placing an animal in captivity simply for the viewing pleasure of visitors, however, is an outdated and wildly irresponsible practice. Not only this, but it is incredibly dangerous for both the animals and their keepers, as this tragedy illustrates.

Currently, the Eurasian brown bear (Ursus arctos arctos) is listed at “of least concern by the IUCN. According to BearConservation.org, however, this common subspecies of brown bears is, in fact, endangered in much of Europe. “Small, isolated populations in southern Europe are especially at risk,” the conservation organization cites.

Whether the species is endangered in central Asia where Uzbekistan resides, though, is another matter. It is possible that this was, in fact, a Himalayan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus) which are native to Uzbekistan and are critically endangered. And if so, this Andijan zoo employee may have lost his life in service to the conservation of this species.