Brown Bear that Killed Italian Jogger Identified, Has Previous Attack Record

The brown bear that mauled 26-year-old Andrea Papi to death is known to have attacked two other individuals, though they survived.

In kind, Papi’s tragic death is the first confirmed bear fatality is modern Italy. The country is home to the only population of Marsican brown bears (Ursus arctos marsicanus), which were reintroduced to their native Italian Alps ecosystem from 1999 to 2002. Less than 100, or around 60 by some conservation estimates, brown bears reside in the state today. By comparison, seven attacks – and now one death – have been recorded in the two+ decades since their reintroduction.

Andrea Papi (26) – mieszkaniec m. Caldes we włoskim regionie Trydent-Górna Adyga. Mężczyzna został zabity przez niedźwiedzia podczas biegania po lesie. pic.twitter.com/T0sFsiMK0F — Kto umarł? (@KtoUmarl) April 8, 2023

The Marsican’s reintroduction has largely been considered a success as a result. But Papi’s death will now factor into all species considerations moving forward – as it should.

The 26-year-old’s funeral is taking place today, Italian sources cite.

JJ4: The Brown Bear that Killed Andrea Papi

As for the brown bear, the bruin has been identified as a 17-year-old sow (female), The Guardian reports of Northern Italy research.

Province of Trento prosecutors identify the attacking bear as JJ4, an individual known to pose a threat to humans. She was born in Trento as part of the Life Ursus project which focuses on the growth of Italy’s Marsican brown bear population.

In June of 2020, two people were attacked by JJ4 in what is described as an “unprovoked” encounter. Fabio Misseroni and his son, Christian, were subject to the attack in Monte Peller and survived.

The father and son would be severely mauled in the incident. Both sustained grievous wounds to their legs. And in the wake of Papi’s death, Mr. Misseroni told LaPresse news agency: “I don’t want to talk to anyone. I heard the news this morning and I feel really, really sick.”

Trento’s Provincial Governor, Maurizio Fugatti, would issue an order for JJ4 to be tracked and killed after this 2020 attack. An administrative court suspended the hunt, however, as opposition from animal rights activists and Italy’s environment minister of that year, Sergio Costa.

As a compromise, Brown Bear JJ4 was fitted with a GPS-tracking radio collar. But when the battery ran out, officials lost track of the sow.

WWF Acknowledges Need to Euthanize JJ4 after Adrea Papi’s Death

In light of Andrea Papi’s tragic loss, Gov. Fugatti is issuing another order for JJ4 to be tracked, captured, and killed. Last Friday, he told reporters that the environmental group World Wildlife Fund (WWF) “acknowledged” that the bear “needed to be put down.” In short, Papi’s death prevents pushback from organizations and officials over the survival of a dangerous bear living near a populated area.

As a result, Northern Italy forest rangers will bait the brown bear sow into a tube trap. These large tubes are built using PVC or metal and are triggered once a bear is inside. They are efficient and effective, and can secure the powerful predators for transport and/or euthanizing.

In her latest (and first fatal) attack, JJ4 mauled Andrea Papi’s neck, arms and chest. Papi was jogging outside his village, Caldes, through a woodland trail on April 5, 2023. After he did not return, his family alerted authorities. Search and Rescue officials then found his body in the woods off the trail.

Papi’s mother, Franca Ghirardini, tells Italian press that the family “will fight to the end to get justice for my Andrea… My soul and that of my family is devastated by immense pain, we can’t get over it. Knowing that Andrea was at the mercy of the bear devastates me.”

A separate Marsican brown bear, MJ5, attacked a man in Papi’s province in March of 2023.