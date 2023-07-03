Brutal brown bear battle captured at Katmai’s Brooks Falls as bruins claim fishing spots

Katmai National Park (of Fat Bear Week fame) is home to some of the world’s biggest brown bears, and only the baddest get prime fishing spots.

If you know Fat Bear Week, you know Walker. Officially Bear 151, Walker has been a top contender for the wildly popular October bracket founded by former park ranger Mike Fitz (as Fat Bear Tuesday all the way back in 2014).

For voters, he’s been one to watch these last few years in particular. Walker was truly tremendous in 2022, yet he lost out to another famous Katmai giant, Bear 747.

In this latest bout of footage from Explore.org, Walker’s getting an early start for 2023’s competition. Filmed Saturday night, he’s seen putting the smackdown on opponent Bear 856. The prize? A top fishing spot in Brooks Falls, a historic salmon run and one of the most fascinating brown bear habitats on the planet.

“Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head,” Explore.org captions the brawl. No serious injuries were reported, they note, but a follow-up photo (below) shows 856 with one helluva gash across his forehead.

856 vs. Walker: Brooks Falls heated up last night as two dominant forces went head to head. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5c2OOsUOcw — explore.org (@exploreorg) July 2, 2023

Brown bears 856 and 151 Walker approach each other in the river and fight, pausing to stand off. This highlight occurred after 856 chased Walker down river. Explore.org descriptive text

As noted, “856 may have come away with a little scrape,” the organization cites:

856 may have come away with a little scrape 😬 pic.twitter.com/pGhSBavoE1 — explore.org (@exploreorg) July 2, 2023

Let’s take an in-depth look at our combatants, shall we?

The Contenders: 151 Walker

“Walker was first identified as an independent 2.5-year-old in 2009. He’s a frequent user of Brooks Falls where he prefers to fish in the far pool and on the lip,” FBW notes of this titanic brown bear.

Fat Bear Week’s Walker. (Photo credit: Candice Rusch, Explore.org Press)

In his youth, Fat Bear Week fans watched as Walker remained a playful, sociable bear. Seeking out sparring partners and prolonged play fights, Walker was as charismatic as they come. As an adult brown bear, however, he’s become a dominating presence in Katmai as one of the Brooks River’s most respected (and feared) giants.

“Walker’s behavior demonstrates that bears can change their behavior and priorities as they grow and mature,” FBW notes.

The Contenders: Bear 856

As imposing as Walker is, 856 has been one of Brooks’ consistently dominant bears. “He uses his size and fighting skills to intimidate other bears in order to gain access to food and potential mates,” FBW offers.

FBW’s 856. (Photo credit: Candice Rusch, Explore.org Press)

His status in Brooks’ hierarchy wouldn’t last, however. In 2021, and despite not appearing to be any smaller than previous years, he was displaced from his ascension by long-time rival 747.

Regardless, 856 remains a dominant, charismatic contender to watch in 2023. He is, as photos show, truly enormous before and after gorging on salmon.

865 has also come a long way.

“Bear 856 was classified as a young adult in 2006. At the time he had a relatively small body compared to older adults. By his tenth or eleventh year of life, however, he became one of the biggest bears at the river with an assertive disposition equal to his size,” FBW and Explore.org explain.

We’re sure to see plenty more of these two in the lead-up to Fat Bear Week 2023. You can watch the brown bears of Katmai National Park’s Brooks Falls on Explore.com 24/7 here.

For more on the Alaska national park and it’s brown bears, see our National Parks Journal: Ranger Cheryl Spencer Reveals Rigorous Process of Choosing Katmai’s Fat Bear Week Contenders next.