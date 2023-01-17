Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms.

According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.

The storm was also part of the ninth atmospheric river in what’s now becoming nearly a month of intense winter storms in California.

In addition, heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is urged travelers to avoid driving. For instance, California’s I-80, a highway from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe, reopened but required drivers to have chains.

“If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions, significant travel delays, and road closures,” the weather service office in Sacramento wrote on Twitter.

California storm leaves areas blanketed with snow as other areas get pummeled with rain

On Monday morning, the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted that it had recorded nearly 50 inches of new snow since Friday.

In addition, officials issued avalanche warnings for the central Sierra, including the Tahoe area.

Since the start of 2023, a major atmospheric river has blanketed regions of the Golden State in fresh powder. California’s storms also left thousands without power, damaged roads, uprooted trees, and caused sinkholes and landslides.

However, Monday’s storm system was reasonably weak compared to earlier storms. However, forecasters said that flooding and mudslide risks remained since the state has endured significant devastation in recent weeks.

Now, meteorologists are closely monitoring a storm looming off the pacific ocean. They’re studying it to see if it will grow to become California’s 10th atmospheric river this season.

At the same time, other regions of California continued to see torrential rainfall as thunderstorms began Saturday in Northern California. The storms migrated south as another atmospheric river moved into the state on Sunday.

Unfortunately, more waves of intense rainfall are expected to bring more flooding and landslides.

“We’re not done,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday when he visited Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley.

The governor also urged residents to be cautious for a few more days as the last of the nine atmospheric rivers are expected to pass through. The turbulent weather has already caused at least 19 people to lose their lives, and a 5-year-old boy was still missing as of Sunday after being swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County.