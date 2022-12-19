Bryce Canyon National Park Reports ‘Weird Waves’ of Visitation Following Pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing disruption of attendance over the past two years, Bryce Canyon National Park reports “weird waves” of visitation following the health crisis.

While speaking to St. George News, Bryce Canyon National Park spokesman, Peter Densmore, shared details about the park’s attendance. “2022 has seen park operations and visitation looking much like the years leading up to the pandemic,” Densmore explained. He also said that visitation numbers won’t be finalized until next year. “But we expect this to be the fourth busiest year in the park’s history behind 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Densmore further stated that Garfield County, where Bryce Canyon National Park is located, went from high to medium community-level transmission as of Friday (December 16th). He then pointed out that masks in federal buildings at the park are now optional. “Visitors and employees are always welcome to wear a mask if it makes them more comfortable,” he stated.

Bryce Canyon National Park Experienced Its Fifth Busiest Year in 2021

The media outlet also reported that last year, Bryce Canyon National Park had its fifth busiest year in its history. Densmore noted that 2.1 million visitors made their way to the park. From 2020 to 2021, Densmore explained that the park’s visitation fell by around 44%. This was due to the health crisis’ impact. The park was forced temporarily from April 7, 2020, to May 6, 2020. The spokesman said that when the park reopened, all major facilities were available to visitors. But there were some modifications to operations.

“Some of these modifications include mask requirements in all park facilities and areas where social distancing could not be maintained,” Densmore continued. “We limited capacity in the Visitor Center and park shuttles; we had more frequent cleaning and sanitation schedules, as well as changes to food service in the Lodge. The park’s annual astronomy and geology festivals were also canceled for 2020.”

Densmore also said that with the exception of staff levels for the Valhalla Pizzeria, which remains closed, all park facilities were fully open in the 2022 season. The facilities will also remain open in 2023. “And with the park’s centennial arriving next year, we’re looking forward to welcoming the world to Bryce Canyon National Park.”

Meanwhile, Lance Syrett, the general manager of Ruby’s Inn stated that since the health crisis, tourists have been coming in “weird waves” for the establishment as well.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, you’ve got these periods like it used to be,” Syrett said. “A little bit like a farmer’s almanac as far as the busy season. It ramped up mid-April, and then it would be busy through mid-October.”

