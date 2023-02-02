Buck Antlers Returned to Deer Hunter 14 Years After Being Stolen

14 years ago, a 14-year-old shot a huge 14-point buck while hunting with his father. However, the trophy antlers were sadly stolen from the taxidermist where he dropped the deer off at. David Richmond said the sting of losing his first big-time trophy buck never stopped haunting him. “I never let it go. Probably every day I thought about my stolen deer because every day I was doing something deer-related in life. That was my world and it all pointed back to the deer of my teens.” A detailed account of the story was recently posted to the Ag Web Farm Journal.

Richmond stayed optimistic that he would someday figure out what happened to those antlers though, and hoped he’d one day get them back. Though it took a while, that optimism recently paid off. A while back he randomly received an anonymous text from another 14-year-old hunter who said he had found the missing rack. He was initially in disbelief. “Impossible. Just no way. I figured it had to be someone pranking me,” he said.

Two days later he got a follow-up message with a picture to prove someone had found the missing set of antlers that Richmond had been hoping to find for so long.

Dave Richmond Shot The Monster Buck Back In 1998

Back in 1998, Richmond was hunting on his family’s property in Maryland. It was a roughly 12-acre plot of land that connected to several hundred acres of public land managed by the county. Though the acreage was relatively small, plenty of big bucks frequently moved through the area.

As Richmond ventured out into the woods to bow hunt one day, he crossed paths with the buck. Though he didn’t have time to completely size up the buck, he could tell it was something special. It was 100 yards away though, which meant he had no shot with his archery equipment. “At that moment, I did not know it was a 14-point or a special deer. All I knew was that it was big,” he said. He and his dad set up a treestand near where the buck was last seen, and when gun season finally rolled around, they settled in just hoping they’d see that same buck again.

Within 30 minutes of sunrise, the buck appeared about 40 yards in front of their tree stand. This time he had a shot. He took aim with his Remington 870 and slammed a shotgun slug into the deer’s vitals. After letting the dust settle, they picked up the deer’s blood trail and soon found the big buck like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. “Even when I walked up on the buck on the ground, I still didn’t have a clue how special he was,” he said “but when I saw dad’s reaction, that was the moment I knew it was way, way different.”

The buck weighed 240 pounds. The rack scored 185 in the Boone and Crockett Club record books. That’s a deer that any hunter would be pumped about.

The Trophy Rack Was Stolen From A Local Taxidermist

They field-dressed the deer, harvested the meat, and took the antlers to a taxidermist. However, someone broke into the taxidermy facility one night and the antlers disappeared. Needless to say, Richmond was absolutely heartbroken.

In the subsequent years, he would go on to shoot plenty of other respectable bucks. He also turned his passion for hunting and conservation into a career when he founded his own hunting-focused land management company Whitetail Obsession Outdoors. None of those other bucks filled the void left by the epic set of antlers that were stolen from him though. “I never let it go,” he said. “Probably every day I thought about my stolen deer because every day I was doing something deer-related in life. That was my world and it all pointed back to the deer of my teens.”

He did his best to harness the power of the internet to track down the rack but had no luck. He never stopped trying to find the antlers though. Then one day, out of the blue he received a tip that the buck from his pictures was hanging out on the wall in a local gun shop. Sure enough, it was the very same buck he had been looking for all those years.

In order to get the buck back, he had to jump through several hoops and cooperate with the police while they investigated his claims. Eventually, though, he got his buck back thanks to the help of the nice kid who helped him find his missing buck. “I called his dad and asked if there was any token of thanks that his son might enjoy. The dad told me a $50 Cabela’s gift card would be awesome,” he said. “I went right out and bought him a $300 Cabela’s gift card. It was worth every penny to me and much, much more. So fitting on how it all came together: I was 14; I killed a 14-pt; 14 years went by; and a 14-year-old found my deer. I could not be more grateful.”