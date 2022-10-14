Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.

On October 7, 64-year-old Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, the president of Mexico’s Hunting Federation, saw the animal while hunting in Costa Uruguay Sur, Argentina. The animal was hit with a strong .458 Winchester Magnum. However, the hunting group still didn’t see it drop dead. The enraged buffalo charged toward Najjar in a bloody attack. The guide who was with him at the time opened fire but unfortunately could not save him from the charging beast.

The buffalo only succumbed to his injuries after being shot five times. The hunting group loaded their injured friend into a car and drove him to the hospital nearest them. Unfortunately, the hunter died before he could be admitted to the hospital.

Mario Alberto Canales Najjar was well respected in the hunting community. Leaving behind a wife and two children, he was cremated on October 10 in Gualeguaychu, Argentina. His ashes will be transported to Mexico City. A lawyer by profession and an avid hunter, he strongly believed that legal hunting was key to conservation efforts. In a statement, The Mexican Hunting Federation said that it will honor Najjaras as a “conservationist and tireless fighter for the rights of hunters.”

The allure of hunting water buffalo

Water buffalo is a challenging animal to hunt. When it comes to water buffalo hunting, Argentina is one of the best places in the world. There are three different species of these magnificent animals that can be found living in forests and marshes. This is due to the fact that there is a great deal of land available for them to roam.

Years ago, water buffalo were introduced to Corrientes Argentina and now they live in the Paraná River Delta area. They weren’t good as livestock so people left them or they escaped. Now there are a lot of these wild animals in the province, but they stay in certain areas near water even though there are no fences stopping them from roaming.

The average size of these bulls is 2,100lbs. They are as dangerous as the African Cape Buffalo. River buffalo like deep water while swamp buffalo prefer to wallow in mud holes which they make themselves using their horns. When they wallow, they get coated in a thick layer of mud.

Both are well adapted to a hot climate with temperatures ranging from 0 °C (32 °F) in the winter to 30 °C (86 °F) and greater in the summer. Water availability is important for these breeds since they require wallows, rivers, or splashing water to assist in thermoregulation. Some breeds are even able to tolerate saline seaside shores and sandy terrain.