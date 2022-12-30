Buffalo Man Hailed as a Hero After Rescuing 24 People During Historic Winter Storm

As people across the United States prepared for Christmas, a massive winter storm rolled in. The historic weather system dumped snow from the Canadian border all the way down to Texas. Many states saw record-low temperatures. The bitter cold and traffic-halting snow also caused at least 60 fatalities. A large portion of those deaths took place around Buffalo, New York where the winter storm dumped more than fifty inches of snow.

One Buffalo man found himself stranded in the winter storm. For a time, Jay Withey thought that he was going to die in the bitter cold. Instead, he made a bold decision that saved his life and the lives of two dozen strangers.

According to The New York Post, Jay Withey’s truck got stuck and he found himself stranded in the cold. He allowed two strangers to take refuge in his vehicle. However, he knew that wouldn’t be a permanent solution. “I walked to the houses to see if I could find shelter, any house that had lights on,” Withey said. “I had $500 that I was offering, to sleep on their floor.” Unfortunately, no one would take his money. Jay and his companions would have to weather Buffalo’s most devastating winter storm in his truck.

“It’s the only time in my life I actually thought I was going to die,” Jay recalled.

Buffalo Man Becomes Hero Amid Winter Storm

It was six in the morning on Christmas Eve. Temperatures were in the negatives and the snow was still falling and Jay’s truck ran out of gas. He knew if he wanted to survive to see Christmas, he would have to do something drastic. “Off to the left, I could see there was a school about 600, 700 feet away from us. I knew the power would be on, there would be heat in there and I was guaranteeing there would be food in there.”

He told Buffalo radio station WBEN that he trudged through the winter storm to reach the school. Once there, he used a set of brake pads he had in his truck to smash a window to gain access to the school. However, Withey wasn’t content to get himself out of the elements. He took time to go to several surrounding cars to let people know that he had secured shelter and there was room for everyone.

All told, the Buffalo hero saved 24 people from the winter storm. Some of those people were senior citizens who would not have survived the elements.

After getting everyone out of the storm, Jay broke into the cafeteria to get cereal, fruit, juice, and water. He and his fellow refugees stayed away from the full-stocked freezer. Jay said they wanted to give the school “as much respect as possible.”

On Christmas Day, Jay used the school’s snow blower to help his band of refugees get back on the road.

Local Police Hunting for Jay Withey

Before leaving the school, Jay fixed covered the broken window with a piece of cardboard and left a note apologizing for the damage. After the roads were clear, the police were able to investigate the school break-in and found the note. Then, they pulled up the security footage that showed what went on.

Do you recognize “Merry Christmas Jay”? He pulled people from cars & sheltered them in a near by school.He left a note apologizing for the damage & use of the snow blower he used to make a path to the school.We want to thank “Jay” for his heroic actions that saved people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/iqdKitwEHa — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) December 29, 2022

The Cheektowaga Police Department sent out a Tweet looking for help identifying Jay. However, they weren’t looking to arrest him. Instead, they’re hoping to thank the Buffalo man for helping so many people survive the winter storm.