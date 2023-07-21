Bull elk rams Great Smoky Mountains visitor in series of ‘warning’ photos

This alarming series of photos captured by Kipp White Photography shows the peril of approaching elk, especially bulls, in any scenario.

North American elk, or wapiti, are gorgeous and we love to see them in the wild.. But whether it’s cows during calving season, bulls during rut, or any time of year, approaching these enormous, magnificent beasts is never an intelligent plan.

At 6-feet-tall and around 1,000 pounds, large bull elk can do serious damage to anything they set their sights on. Add their immense, 6-foot antlers to the equation and a situation can turn deadly in an instant.

Luckily, the woman featured in these photos looks to have walked away unscathed. Had she been wearing less clothing, however, one of this bull’s antler spear tips may have gored her back.

Taken by Kipp White Photography and shared by Tourons of National Parks, the series of snaps illustrates a “warning strike” by a large bull in the North Carolina side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (there currently no elk in the Tennessee side of the park east of the Appalachian Mountain divide):

The situation looks to be unfortunate from the get-go, as several park visitors can be seen wandering a herd of elk. Given the leaves on the ground, state of vegetation, and ample cows (females) surrounding the bull, this looks to have occurred in fall when males are in rut and gathering harems of females for mating.

This visitor then makes another incredibly ill-advised move: she turns her back to the bull to walk away. As she does, the bull strikes, throwing his antlers into her back and tossing her forward. If he had wanted to kill her, he could have. But thankfully for her, this elk chose a warning strike over a full-out assault.



Approaching elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is not only dangerous. It is illegal.

Again, approaching elk any time of year is extremely dangerous. But rut amplifies this danger tenfold as bulls’ hormones rage and competition for cows is fierce. Any perceived threat will be dealt with in kind.

Not only is it dangerous, but approaching elk within Great Smoky Mountains is also illegal (as it is in any national park):

Willfully approaching within 50 yards (150 feet), or any distance that disturbs or displaces elk, is illegal in the park. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrest. Do not enter fields to view elk—remain by the roadside and use binoculars, telephoto lens, or a spotting scope to view the animals. GRSM

Reintroduction of elk to the North Carolina side of the park began when 25 elk were brought from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area along the Tennessee-Kentucky border in 2001. Another 27 elk followed in 2002.

This marked a triumphant return of these native cervids to the Appalachian region after centuries of over-hunting and habitat loss. Today, viewing them in the Smokies is a resulting privilege that all visitors should respect.

That respect is for personal safety, but also for the livelihood of these large wild animals. As GRSM also warns:

“Elk are large animals – larger than black bears – and can be dangerous. Female elk with calves have charged people in defense of their offspring. Males (bulls) may perceive people as challengers to their domain and charge. The best way to avoid these hazards is to keep your distance.”

For more elk safety, the Smokies offers a short video about safely viewing.

