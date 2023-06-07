Bull elk slams antlers into Estes Park infrastructure to warm multiple visitors in ‘touron’ footage

“I was trying to get away from him!” one visitor shouts as the bull elk charges multiple times, slamming his antlers into nearby objects.

While many “touron” videos of late have been truly frustrating to watch, this elk encounter in Estes Park, Colorado, is a bit different. At the center of the footage is a woman who claims to be attempting to distance herself from the impressive bull. But she also appears to be approaching him, too. Oddly, she does one crucial thing right amid this troubling scenario, regardless of intent.

Firstly, there’s a large herd of elk present – not just this bull – when this video was filmed. Every person in frame is too close to these large wild animals, so mistakes were made. But as the woman (sporting a baseball cap and tie-dye shirt) navigates this space, the bull becomes increasingly agitated by her presence. He slams his enormous antlers into multiple objects as a result, creating an intimidating display.

This is where the woman makes the right choice. At two separate points, she places large, sturdy infrastructure between herself and the bull elk. Otherwise, his antlers could’ve gored her in an instant.

“Happenings in Estes Park,” Tourons of Yellowstone captions the incident, which has been viewed 131,000 times in the last few days. And the majority of onlookers are correct in their comments on this video: the woman is way too close to this elk to begin with.

All elk, not just bulls, can be extremely dangerous

Many people have been gored by bull elk antlers in the past. These 600-1,200 pound cervids are majestic and beautiful, but they’re also wielding 6-foot spear-tipped antlers. One charge or swipe from a bull can send an antler point straight through whoever is on the receiving end.

May and June are also elk calving season, and all elk should be considered dangerous at this time. It’s imperative to give wildlife space any time of year, but calving season sees cows (females) enter “protection mode” toward any perceived threat to their calf.

Speaking to dear friend and Yellowstone National Park ranger of over 30 years, Tara Ross, solidifies how truly dangerous “momma elk” can be. In fact, Tara believes cows protecting their young this time of year are even more dangerous than the bulls during fall rut.

“It still amazes me every year how maternal animal mammas are with their young. How dangerous they are with their young around. The danger can be unreal, truly, because of what they will do to protect their babies. There’s no hesitation!” she told me for our National Parks Journal.

‘I’ve had so many encounters with mamma elk. Cow elk can be so aggressive!’

On one occasion in Yellowstone, Tara had nothing but a sapling between her and a raging cow. “I’ve had so many encounters with mamma elk. Cow elk can be so aggressive,” she recalls.

“It was like every movie you’ve ever seen, where there’s a person trying to get you, and so you go back and forth and back and forth behind a tree. It was exactly like that. And it was terrifying!” she laughs.

“The cow elk will see you at a distance and they will come at you and chase after you hard, just to protect their calves that are bedded down somewhere far away from you, even.”

During this incident, Tara was jogging before her ranger shift, “and here comes a momma elk barreling out of the woods! She was going to get me. And they are so big!” she recalls excitedly.

Tara specifically remembers the cow elk stomping her hooves something fierce during the encounter. “You know how a Tennessee walking horse has that specific trot? Where they kick their legs up high and slam them down? That’s what the cows look like when they come at you!” she says.

One way to avoid this is to give wildlife space at all times. But as with Tara’s incident, sometimes wildlife will approach you out of nowhere, giving you no choice in the matter. Wildlife is wild and unpredictable, after all.

If this happens, find the nearest object or sturdy tree and immediately run to get behind it. There is no outrunning an elk, so objects are your best bet. In Tara’s case, she’s “jumped into the back of stranger’s pick-up trucks just to avoid being trampled.”

For more wildlife safety for bull and cow elk, see our Yellowstone issues ‘DANGER’ report for elk calving season next.