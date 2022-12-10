Bull Elk Strangled To Death in Idaho Backyard After Getting Tangled in Rope

A bull elk in Idaho died after it was tangled and strangled by an item in someone’s backyard, authorities say. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) caught pictures of an elk whose head was entirely engulfed by rope in the Wood River Valley area of Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game said an unidentified item had been hanging in a backyard, but it wasn’t clear what the item was. This is a regular occurrence, according to IDFG.

“Every year, our offices across the state receive numerous reports about entangled wildlife,” Idaho Fish and Game explained on social media. “Residents are encouraged to inspect their yards for items that can entangle wildlife, especially wildlife with antlers like deer, elk, and moose. This means, taking down swings, hammocks, wires, and strings of lights and putting them away in the garage or other secure storage area. Entangled wildlife can die from choking, exhaustion, or injure themselves in an effort to get free. Entangled wildlife can easily injure people who are trying to help free them from backyard equipment.”

Around wintertime, an estimated 107,000 elk in Idaho migrate to lower ground as part of their annual journey. reports Newsweek. Consequently, they are more likely to come across residential areas and conflict with people. According to the Idaho Fish and Game, repeated instances of feeding wildlife lead them to become attracted to backyard areas. This consequently increases the chance that they will get trapped. In order to avoid such disasters, residents are encouraged not to feed animals.

Another bull elk was too festive for his own good

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife put out a warning that Christmas decorations can pose a risk to wildlife. After the bull elk became entangled in some strands of lights, quick-thinking wildlife officials arrived and saved the animal. Pictures of the encounter were shared on Facebook.

This buck was reported to ODFW early, getting a head start on the Christmas season. Luckily, no injuries were found and the buck recovered quickly before running off. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife identified each animal by placing a yellow ear tag on their ears, the organization said in a Facebook post.

“Bucks rub their antlers on trees, bushes, and other objects,” they wrote. The ODFW noted that different seasons cause the animals to rub their antlers for different reasons. “In September, to get rid of velvet. [However,] during the rut from October into mid-December to mark territory and show dominance against other bucks. Each fall we receive reports of bucks tangled up in volleyball nets, hammocks, and yes, even Christmas lights.”

Late spring and early summer, as well as September and October, are the two periods of increased elk aggression. Beware while hiking in areas where these animals reside. The females become especially aggressive during calving season to protect their young. Meanwhile, bulls attack anything they deem a threat to their harem during mating season.