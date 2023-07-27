Bull shark attacks fishing boat, causes ‘astronomical’ damage

While on the hunt for cobia off the coast of Florida, a fisherman suddenly felt his boat “shaking like an earthquake.” Looking into the water below, he saw an irate bull shark on the attack, lunging at his engines not once, not twice, but eight times.

Joshua Jorgensen, “an extreme angler who has an adrenaline-seeking appetite for monster fish,” hosts the YouTube show BlacktipH Fishing, where he typically documents his own adventures at sea.

One of the latest adrenaline-pumping encounters at sea, however, happened not to him but to his friend, Carl Torresson. But luckily for all of us, Jorgensen was nearby to catch the entire thing on drone footage.

“I was flying my drone at the beach and spotted two huge cobia swimming with a bull shark,” Jorgensen explained over the Instagram video documenting the incident. “Cobia is one of the best-tasting fish in the ocean. So I called my buddy, Carl, and he raced over to try to catch them.”

“I was following his boat with my drone and then all of a sudden the shark attacked his engines.”

Though bull sharks are known for their aggressive nature, attacks are extremely rare – including attacks on boats. This one, however, appeared to take serious issue with the fishing boat in its waters.

In the footage, the bull shark charges toward the boat, aiming straight for the double engines. With the engines within reach, the shark bit, slapped, and headbutted them repeatedly, coming back for more a total of eight times.

“The shark attacked the boat five times, swam away, and then came back for more,” Jorgensen explained. “In total, the shark attacked Carl’s boat eight times.”

Bull shark shook the fishing boat ‘like a bag of popcorn’

At first, Carl Torresson, a charter captain who runs Slob City Charters in Riviera Beach, assumed the damage would be minimal.

Though his boat shuddered dangerously with the force of the bull shark’s attacks, the fisherman thought the shark was simply pushing the boat, not actually tearing apart his engines. Upon lifting his boat from the water, however, he realized just how wrong he was.

“We’re thinking, you know, maybe he grabbed the propeller,” Torresson said. “We weren’t expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock, and it was just astronomical. The whole middle of the engine’s completely ripped out. The trim tab’s broken.”

“And I didn’t think a shark could actually shake a boat like that. The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like literally, I was shaking like an earthquake. I was like, what’s going on?”

“I went back there and I noticed it was a shark doing it,” Torresson added in disbelief. “I’m like, are you kidding me? This is like a ride from Universal Studios.”

So, what happened here? First an orca uprising, now bull sharks? Well, not exactly.

We can’t know for sure, but what most likely happened is that the shark sensed the electromagnetic fields given off by the engines. Mistaking it for the similar fields given off by prey animals, the shark went on the attack.

Admittedly, however, the shark’s actions were unusual, despite bull sharks being the most common species to mistakenly attack boats.

Normally, when a shark takes an experimental taste of something outside of its usual menu, it instantly realizes its target isn’t fish or seal. Because of this, it will swim away in search of actual prey after a single bite.

This bull shark charging so many times was bizarre. But then again, Florida’s sharks have been exhibiting strange behavior for some time.