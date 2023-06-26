Large bullsnake slithers into bird’s nest, fights woodpecker for hatchlings

While visiting Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada, one lucky outdoorsman filmed a brutal battle between a hungry bullsnake and a mama woodpecker desperate to defend her nest.

The footage was filmed and subsequently shared by Robin Daigle, a gardening enthusiast who runs the Instagram account yycgardener.

As she explored the park, Daigle noticed a large bullsnake making its slow ascent up a tree. Reaching the very top, it slithered into a small hole carved in the bark, clearly the work of a woodpecker building its nest.

Before long, the woodpecker in question – more specifically, a northern flicker – returned to find the snake invading its home. Without a moment’s hesitation, the bird launched an attack on the bullsnake, pecking its tail furiously as the reptile disappeared into the hollow tree.

In the edited video, it appears the snake returns seconds later, empty-handed. According to the videographer, however, it was inside the tree far longer than the footage suggests.

The second the bullsnake’s head appears in the opening of the tree, the woodpecker resumes its attack, pecking and pulling at the snake until it wrenches the serpent from the nest completely, sending both animals plummeting toward the ground below.

Once on the ground, the no doubt infuriated snake gets the upper hand. The frantic bird suddenly stops moving as the snake coils itself around the woodpecker’s body. Rather than killing the bird, however, the bullsnake reportedly released it after 20 minutes or so.

Are baby birds a common menu option for bullsnakes?

The woodpecker flew away, but it was undoubtedly far from victorious. We can’t know for sure, of course, but given the amount of time spent inside the nest and the woodpecker’s panicked reaction, the mama bird likely lost her hatchlings to the hungry snake.

Female northern flickers, such as the one who bravely fought the bullsnake, typically lay eggs between early May and mid-June. Chicks hatch 9-10 days later, after which they stay in the nest for another three weeks before fledging.

As such, it’s more likely that the nest was full of baby birds who hadn’t yet fledged than unhatched eggs. But are hatchlings a common menu option for bullsnakes?

Well, baby birds aren’t usually a bullsnake’s first option, but they aren’t off the menu, either. A bullsnake’s favorite meal is one consisting of rodents: mice, rats, gophers, etc. They prefer open prairies and meadows and are mainly fossorial, meaning they burrow underground. Their abilities, however, aren’t limited to digging.

Bullsnakes are also proficient climbers, capable of scaling trees by pressing their scales into the bark. Because of this, they can easily raid bird nests and birdhouses, where they feast on eggs and hatchlings.

Northern flicker clutches often consist of 5 to 8 eggs – the perfect meal size for a fully grown bullsnake, which can eat five small birds in 15 minutes.

A bullsnake will sometimes go after the mama bird as well. As we see constantly in wildlife, however, even the most seemingly defenseless prey animal will pick a fight with a snake (or another predator) to defend their young.