Burmese python found with nest of 111 eggs sets record in Florida

Mere days before the capture of the largest Burmese python in Florida history, another snake hunter broke records with the removal of a female python and her nest of 111 eggs.

In the animal kingdom, giving birth to multiple offspring at once isn’t at all uncommon. It’s far stranger, in fact, to carry a single baby at a time, as humans and other large mammals do.

For Burmese pythons, for instance, the average clutch size consists of around 36 eggs. That said, the species is capable of laying between 50 and 100 eggs at a time.

With the average being so much lower, however, one hundred eggs in a single nest is anomalous. Anything more is virtually unheard of. So when one Florida snake hunter not only discovered but removed a nest of 111 eggs, plus their 13-foot, 9-inch mother, it wasn’t just impressive, it was a record-breaking find.

The capture occurred on July 7 in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area. It’s currently nesting season for Florida’s invasive Burmese python population, so while many females are found with eggs inside of them, this one was in the process of birthing them into her nest.

In a video documenting the capture, Brandon Rahe, a contractor with the Florida Wildlife Commission’s Python Action Team, found the nest first, marveling at the sheer number of eggs inside. He quickly found the mother as well – when she lunged to attack the unwelcome egg thief.

Gripping the Burmese python by the head, Rahe pulled her from the nest and watched as multiple eggs “squirted out” of the enormous snake. “She’s literally, like, still laying,” he says.

Female Burmese python to become scout snake for FWC officials

News of this find surfaced the same day a Florida student and his cousin captured and killed a 19-foot python in Big Cypress National Preserve, marking the state record and possibly a world record for the longest individual ever caught.

Unfortunately, as an invasive and harmful species to the native ecosystem in Florida, pythons like these are destroyed when found. This one, however, is a unique case. Rather than killing her, Rahe brought the reptile to FWC for use in their telemetry program.

The FWC’s Python Action Team will begin by implanting a tracking device into the female. They’ll then release her back into the wild.

This might seem counterproductive when the goal is to remove as many Burmese pythons from the Florida wilderness as possible, but tracking a large female such as this will be more beneficial than eliminating her right away. As she travels through the swamp, she’ll attract multiple male suitors, allowing wildlife officials to eliminate these as well.

“Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained in a Facebook post. “The removal of this python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps to prevent future negative impacts to our native wildlife.”