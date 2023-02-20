Bus Nails Deer, Six Students Injured

Six students were injured after the school bus they were riding struck a deer in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Before the accident, the bus was traveling west when it hit the animal.

Authorities later said the students weren’t in critical condition and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Recently, another deer also went through the windshield of a school bus in Ohio. However, no students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

According to the highway patrol, the animal came through the bus’ windshield and hit the driver. It then passed away in the passenger area of the bus.

The school bus driver was also taken to a hospital, and reports indicate the driver suffered cuts to the face. Authorities noted the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Understanding deer-car collisions

According to Utah State University biologist Mike Conover, deer are responsible for the deaths of nearly 440 of the 458 Americans who die in confrontations with wild animals every year.

However, experts note that those fatalities are not caused by deer-on-human predation. Instead, they’re the tragic result of more than 2 million people hitting the animal with their cars.

According to researchers Calumn Cunningham and Laura Prugh, deer were involved in more than 90 percent of the collisions in 23 states between 1994 and 2021.

Their data reveal that you’re most likely to be in a deer collision in November. They note that the danger is at its highest just before Thanksgiving, usually from Nov. 7 through 14, when you’re about three times more likely to hit a deer than at any other time of year.

While it may be a mystery to some, a seasoned deer hunter will know precisely why you’re more likely to collide with the animals in November. For most of the country, November is the primary rutting season. During this time, deer are trying to find mates and will go to great lengths to do so— even if that means running in front of your car to get a better chance at procreation.

Despite the increase in danger, you can take measurable steps to avoid an accident with deer.

“Slow down as much as you can, obviously, coming up to it,” said Karlin Gill of the National Deer Association, a hunting and conservation organization. “But if it’s unavoidable and you’re going to hit the deer, don’t try and swerve out of the way. That can cause an even worse car wreck, and you still might hit the deer regardless.”