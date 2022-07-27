Buzz Aldrin’s Iconic Apollo 11 Jacket Sells for Record-Shattering Price of $2.77M

What would you pay to wear the jacket that Buzz Aldrin wore when he first set foot on the moon? No, that’s not it. It’s more. Buzz is now 92 years old and nearly 53-years ago to the day, her stepped foot on the moon. That was on July 21, 1969. Today, the jacket that he wore when he made that “first step for mankind” is selling at a record-shattering price.

The jacket fetched a whopping $2,772,500 at auction. Check out the jacket below.

The Apollo 11 spaceflight jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin sold for millions Tuesday. https://t.co/PP9ERFinm4 pic.twitter.com/8wqMkSsjRm — Forbes (@Forbes) July 26, 2022

The auction took place at Sotheby’s in New York. It’s now the most valuable artifact flown in from space. It was part of many items from Aldrin’s collection, They thought this jacket would be worth at least that $2 million price tag. The bidding went on for ten minutes. It came from the Apollo 11 mission. The jackets worn by Buzz Aldrin’s crewmembers Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins are now in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum om Washington, D.C.

The Legend of Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin was the second person to step foot on the moon. He followed Neil Armstrong when the United States went to space in 1969. There were other artifacts sold at auction from the mission. A summary of the mission sold for a mere $819,000. It’s more affordable than the jacket if you want a souvenir, right? That was five times its estimate. A summary of the touchdown of the lunar module went for $327,600. That price tag was six times the estimate. Among the other items sold in this auction were a fire extinguisher flown above the lunar module, several Medals of Service including a Congressional Gold Medal presented to Aldrin in 2011 and an MTV Video Music Award – the “moonman” – which was based on Buzz’s likeness.

Sotheby’s knew they had a rare find here. They advertised the event as being “among the most significant and valuable space exploration artifacts ever offered at auction.”

And Buzz knew that, too. He said that the collection represented the “summation” of his career.

“After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world,” he said. “Which for many are symbols of a historical moment. But for me have always remained personal mementos of a life dedicated to science and exploration. I hope this collection offers some insight into what it has been like to be Buzz Aldrin.”

Wear that $2 million Buzz Aldrin jacket out the bar this weekend. You’ll probably get a good idea of what it’s like to be Buzz Aldrin.