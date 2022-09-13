California Angler Catches Potential World-Record Moray Eel From the Shore

A California angler got an impressive catch. The Moray eel he caught may be a world record.

Justice Kayasone, an angler from California, was featured in a Facebook live video. He was fishing from the shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10 when he got his catch. His friend, Andrew Mack, came with Kayasone the day after to see how it measured up.

“When I hooked it, it felt like the body of a shark. But when I was reeling it up, it started spinning like a stingray,” says Kayasone in the video. “Then it started doing death rolls and coils, trying to pull the hook out of its mouth.”

Kayasone was eventually able to get it weighed by an IGFA-certified scale, and it turned out to be 14.4 pounds. The previous record was 10 pounds and 8 ounces, so Kayasone’s catch definitely beat the record.

Back in July, eels were also widely spoken about. A woman visiting the Red Sea saw a scary creature that she didn’t recognize. The animal had dry, gray skin, a twisted body, and a lot of sharp teeth.

Although many were confused and lost as to what the creature was, scientists informed everyone that it was a deceased moray eel.

Creepy Eel Identified After Confusion

The woman who had taken an image of the eel, Andrea Jud, spoke about the creature.

“I didn’t touch it. Just looking at it made me feel uneasy…It looked like a Lord of the Rings orc,” she told the Daily Mail. “There was an opening further back on the head where one would suspect the ears, but it might have been the gills. My initial impression was that it was a being who suffered a rather horrible death. I couldn’t figure out what kind of creature it was.”

Jud shared the photo to a Facebook group that identifies marine animals. She wrote: “ID please. Found at the Red Sea, as big as my arm. Sorry for the gruesome content.”

The image was so perplexing that people immediately joked about it being a sea monster. One commenter wrote: “Baby loch ness monster?”

Another wrote: “When the jaws open wide and there’s more jaws inside that’s a-morey….”

Another commenter compared it to something out of a horror movie, saying: “At first glance it looked like something from ‘Alien’ (movie).”

However, many did come to the conclusion that it was a Moray eel, hence the song reference. The eel was severely disfigured in a way that made it look more monstrous, but it seems that could be attributed to spinal injuries. This is part of the reason many did not know what it was, alongside it being dried out. Some commenters alluded to the sea being a scary place.