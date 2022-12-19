California Anglers Land 200+ Pound Bluefin Tuna, the ‘Fish of a Lifetime’

A while back, a group of anglers off the coast of California caught something special. They hooked into an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. The impressive catch is being truly called the “fish of a lifetime.” The fish weighed in over 200 pounds. That is exceptionally large for a Pacific Bluefin Tuna, which are usually lucky to get up over 100 pounds. Atlantic Blue Tuna on the other hand can eclipse 1,000 pounds with ease.

The epic fishing tale was recently shared by BroBible after originally being featured in Sport Fishing Magazine. Video footage from the fishing adventure can be found on YouTube as well. A picture of the mammoth saltwater fish was also posted to the Instagram account Die Hard Fishing.

Four Friends Hooked The Fish Of A Lifetime Off Coast Of California

30-year-old fisherman Adam Irino spent roughly 35 minutes fighting the 5-foot-long fish while passing the rod around with three of his fishing buddies. The battle took place about 10 miles off the coast of San Francisco. The fishing vessel reportedly stopped to catch some live bait but instead hooked into the fish of a lifetime.

Irino said the previous largest fish he had ever caught was a sturgeon that weighed just 30 pounds, so he shattered his own personal record by more than 170 pounds. He described catching the giant Bluefin Tuna as “just an insane experience—one that I definitely will never forget.”

Recreational Pacific Bluefin Tuna fishing is a popular pursuit in Southern California. There it’s common for guides on headboats to run clients far offshore for successful aquatic excursions. It’s a less popular activity in Northern California, but that is something that is starting to change in the San Francisco Bay area.

“There were no bluefin tuna—or at least no one knew that there were any bluefin tuna in the Bay Area until about maybe five or so years ago when they started trickling in. Now, it seems like you can almost count on them being here at some point every single year,” said Adam Irino. “I’ve seen some old black-and-white pictures of people bringing in bluefin tuna to different harbors in the Bay Area. So, it seems like historically they were here.”

The Size Of Pacific Bluefin Tuna Varies Quite A Bit

While traditionally much smaller than their counterparts in the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Bluefin Tuna vary in size quite a bit. According to the International Game Fish Association, the world record Pacific Bluefin weighed 907 pounds. That fish was caught in the waters of New Zealand though.

The record for the species in California is just over 395 pounds. However, a fish weighing in at 130 pounds or more is certainly considered to be an awesome trophy these days. With that in mind, a 200+ pound fish being caught in Northern California is a really big deal for the future health of the species and for expanded trophy fishing opportunities. Still, though, the fish fails in comparison to the absolutely behemoth 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin that recently broke the North Carolina state record.