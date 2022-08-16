california-climber-rescued-after-falling-nearly-60-feet

A climber at Mount Diablo State Park was rescued after falling around sixty feet, authorities report.

First responders rescued the climber at Mount Diablo State park on Monday. He fell around sixty feet down a cliff side. The 19-year-old climber, whose name has yet to be released, was climbing up Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo. Around 4:40 p.m, authorities report the man fell between 30 and 60 feet. The young man landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.

Officials did not provide many details on the situation. However, they stated the climber sustained major injuries.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter quickly responded to the scene. The chopper lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to assist the fallen man.

The 19-year-old was brought from the ledge and into the helicopter. Then, the helicopter crew airlifted him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. California State Park Rangers currently investigate the incident. However, authorities withheld details on the climber’s current condition.

Fox News provides photos of airlift rescue mission here. The photos show where exactly the young climber fell.

Barely visible, a first responder attends to the young man as he lay on a ledge. Responders took the picture from a bird’s eye view angle from inside the helicopter.

Climber Suffers Injury After a Fall at Zion National Park

Zion National Park authorities rescued an injured climber in May. The climber became stranded on a steep cliffside after falling in Kolob Canyon. The canyon resides in a dangerous and remote area of the famous national park.

“We fly everyday, but today took us to Zion and Kolob canyon,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Photos released on the agency’s social media show the man clinging to the vertical rock face. The man reportedly could not move in any direction. To reach him, Utah DPS brought in a helicopter and lowered a rescue official down to assist him. The agency also released a video of the rescue footage, Fox News reported.

“He spent the night there cold, injured, unprepared. Please plan ahead before you go out,” Utah DPS said.

However, the authorities didn’t release the name of the injured climber, nor did they release the extent of his injuries.

According to the department, a fast-acting park ranger located the climber. Then, the ranger helped lead them to the stranded man.

“A quick pick and a short flight later the victim is safe at the LZ,” the Instagram post concluded. The post revealed the dire conditions of the man stuck in the canyon. Apparently, he slept there after getting stranded. The account warned citizens to ensure they have a plan before embarking on an outdoors adventure.