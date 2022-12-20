California Dog That Went Missing in 2021 Found in Kansas Pasture After 1,700-Mile Journey

It was likely a very amazing journey for one California German Shepherd mix that wandered away from home last year, ending up thousands of miles away in Kansas months later. However, how he got there while staying safe remains an absolute mystery.

The Lost Dog Was Found In A Kansas Pasture After He Went Missing Over A Year Ago

According to reports, the pup, who goes by the name of Zeppelin, went missing fourteen months ago from his California home. However, the wandering dog has now been reunited with his owner in California – after being found 1,700 miles away from home in Kansas.

When Sandra O’Neil’s beloved German shepherd mix pup went missing in October 2021 he seemed to have disappeared without a trace, per Daily Mail. Zeppelin was microchipped his owner says, so she still had hope of a reunion with her pup in those early weeks. However, the hope began to wane after months of no news. However, the California woman never gave up hoping she would be reunited with her pet. And, last week her prayers were answered after a heartwarming reunion.

“I would always think about him,” O’Neil says of her pup noting she would say out loud “I miss you, Zeppelin, I hope you come home someday and I hope you’re happy, safe, and healthy wherever you are.”

These prayers were answered recently, thankfully. In fact, just one day before she received the shocking call Zeppelin’s person sent out yet another prayer.

‘The next morning I got the call,” O’Neil relates.

“I was very excited and really flabbergasted that he was found,” she adds. “And very grateful and blessed to be getting the dog back.”

Zeppelin Made His Way To Louisburg, Kentucky

When Heather Reichart of Louisburg Kentucky saw Zeppelin in the pasture near her home, she knew he needed help. She’s not sure what it was, but she felt the pup was far from home.

“I went out to the pasture to see what our dog was barking at,” Reichart relates. “And found him.”

Reichart says she kept Zeppelin in her home through the night, taking him to the area vet that next morning. Here, the vet was able to run Zeppelin’s microchip letting his rescuers know just how far from home he was.

And, love and fate stepped in even further when a woman named Mary Hastings stepped in and offered Zeppelin a ride home.

Hastings, a California resident was visiting her daughter in Kansas when she heard about Zeppelin’s story. She remembers thinking that “he needed a ride and I needed a co-pilot.”

“I said, ‘let’s go Zeppelin, you’re going home!'” Hastings recalls.