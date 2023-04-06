California Driver Films Mountain Lion Attacking Deer

“Right here, the deer and the mountain lion were battling,” Buddy Wilkerson recalls as he points to the spot near the Alpine, CA border.

“I pulled up and I stopped, and I was surprised to see how big that mountain lion was. That thing was huge – it was at least 100 pounds,” he tells local CBS 8 of the big cat. And he’s right. Female cougars typically weigh right around the 100 mark, while a typical male weighs 125 or more. They can push 200 and exceed it in rare instances, too.

In short: that’s a big cat. And seeing one mid-hunt on your drive to work is something you never forget, which is exactly what happened to Wilkerson during an otherwise mundane Monday commute.

“I pulled up a little closer to get a better view and sure enough, the mountain lion started to drag the deer off the road, and then they separated and both took off,” he details. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Wilkerson’s drive-by inadvertently saved the deer’s life, too. As his vehicle edged by, the lion spooked and took off. The deer quickly did the same. But this was no untamed wild encounter. There are homes and pets and residents riding bikes within yards of where the Wilkerson captured his rare footage.

The encounter took place next to the Cleveland National Forest near the outskirts of Alpine, which is prime mountain lion habitat.

“I’ve never even seen one in the wild and I’ve lived in East County my whole life, so it’s kind of an exciting experience,” Wilkerson tells the outlet. This is unsurprising, however, as cougars are elusive, solitary cats. But this doesn’t mean they don’t hold conflicts with California residents.

Mountain Lion Killed Two ‘Beloved’ Goats Just 4 Miles Away

As CBS 8 also details, local Elisa Peskin lost two of her “beloved” goats to a mountain lion attack just a few weeks back.

“It’s devastating, it’s heartbreaking,” she offers. “These were goats that I’ve hand raised since babies. They’re your pets, you know, they definitely hold a place in your heart.”

Peskin is a 23-year resident of Alpine. In the last three years alone, she’s lost 9 animals to suspected cougar attacks. Each time, she reports to California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, but the strife continues. Not long ago, she would encounter a mountain lion in person while on her ATV. As the big cat stalked her goats, she tried everything to deter it.

“I had full lights, screaming at it, shouting at it, driving towards it. And it was not in the slightest scared or threatened by me,” Peskin recalls. “It just casually kind of moved off.”

This would be the first time she saw a mountain lion for herself, just like Buddy Wilkerson’s encounter with the deer-hunting cougar.

“We see wild turkey, we see deer, we see coyotes, bobcats… But that’s the first time I’ve ever seen a mountain lion in person, and he was right on the road,” Wilkerson adds.

For more on the hunting behavior of the species, see our Rare Capture Shows Mountain Lion Taking Down Large Deer next.