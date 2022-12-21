California Earthquake: Two Deaths Reported, Thousands Still Without Power

Early Tuesday morning, northern California was rocked by a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake. On Wednesday, reports regarding damages, injuries, and deaths were released. So far, as assessments continue, officials have recorded at least two fatalities. In addition, thousands of California residents remain without power a day following the earthquake.

According to CNN, California’s Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reports the two deaths recorded so far came “as a result of medical emergencies” both during and after the earthquake. Humboldt County Sheriff William F. Honsal said the two people who died on Tuesday were both elderly individuals, one 72 and the other 83, as emergency personnel could not get to them in time. In addition, 12 injuries have been recorded so far. Fortunately, none have been considered critical so far, though authorities do expect the overall total to increase.

In the aftermath, California governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement, “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families grieving the loss of loved ones and offer our best wishes for the recovery of those who were injured in this earthquake.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Californians have been left in the dark. The news outlet reports that most homes and businesses in Humboldt County, where the epicenter of the quake took place, were left without power later Tuesday morning. By 1 p.m. the same day, 70,000 outages were recorded out of 99,000 tracked customers in said county.

In addition, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that there are “widespread damages to roads and homes.” In the city of Rio Dell, residents are under a boil water notice.

California Earthquake Gives Way to Dozens of Strong Tremors

Northern California endured a massive earthquake on Tuesday, however, the tremors and aftershocks that followed were equally dangerous. Aside from the 6.4 magnitude quake, experts reported that one quake achieved a 4.6 magnitude. More than three dozen smaller quakes struck the region afterward. Immediate damage consisted of numerous gas leaks, downed powerlines, and at least one structure fire. The earthquake also left a major crack in the roadway near 9104 Blue Slide Road. This is significant because this particular roadway serves as the main route out of Ferndale.

The 6.4 magnitude quake’s epicenter was located in Ferndale, CA. Further, the Tuesday quake comes just days after another, smaller earthquake rocked San Francisco. The distance between the two quakes spans about 200 miles.

In addition, the outlet reports that the most recent massive quake comes just a year after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area just off Humboldt County’s Cape Mendocino. The prior earthquake occurred on December 20th, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

Sadly, Tuesday’s earthquake does not mark the first 6.0+ magnitude to result in multiple fatalities. In 1994, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in California claimed the lives of at least 60 people. In 1984, just a few years prior, a quake 6.9 magnitude killed 67 individuals.