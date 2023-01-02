california-fire-crews-rescue-family-from-suv-caught-in-raging-floodwaters

During the latest atmospheric river situation in California, fire crews rescued a family from an SUV that was caught in raging floodwaters.

According to FOX News, the incident occurred in San Bernardino County, California in the early hours of Sunday (January 1st). The family of three was trapped after their SUV was engulfed by floodwaters near Forest Service Road 1N33 and South Lyle Creek Road in Lyle Creek. The department shared more details about the rescue in a Facebook post.

San Bernardino County Fire Department also reported that firefighters arrived on the scene and found the SUV struck in floodwaters. “The high and fast flowing floodwaters were multiple feet high, not allowing the vehicle to drive to safety or the occupants to safely exit the vehicle,” the department further shared. Personnel quickly got to work by setting up for the rescue. They used specialized trained Swift Water Trained personnel and equipment. “Rescuers entered the flood waters and worked safely to facilitate a rescuer of two adults and a child.”

The department then shared that once the family was removed from the SUV safely, they were assessed by awaiting paramedics. “Thankfully all parties were uninjured and declined transport. No firefighters were injured in the rescue.”

The California fire department also said that it responded with three engines, an Urban Search of Rescue (USAR) unit, Medic Squad, Training Officer, and a Battalion Chief. Two American Medical Response (AMR) ambulances also responded.

“Heavy rainfall can cause normally dry washes and riverbeds to become raging torrents in a very short amount of time,” the department noted. “And it only takes as little as 12 inches of moving water to move a vehicle. Never cross a road that you can’t see due to it being covered by water, remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”

15 Million Americans From California to Wisconsin Are Currently Under Severe Weather Alerts

As previously reported, approximately 15 million Americans from California to Wisconsin were under severe weather alerts. The warnings are following a recent Pacific storm system. The system brought record-setting rainfall and severe flooding to the U.S. west coast.

Weather experts say the latest atmospheric river will produce as much as a foot of snow throughout the Sierra Nevadas. The storm is pushing towards the Rockies, which may see even more snow, as some places may end up with two feet of snow by late Monday (January 2nd).

The latest track in weather also comes just after high winds cut the power of 300,000 establishments in both California and Nevada. Some residents in the northern part of the Golden State were told to evacuate on New Year’s Eve. This was due to flooding. One city, Wilton, which is about 20 miles from Sacramento, demanded that its residents leave the area. The area dealt with excessive flooding that caused roads to be impassable within a matter of hours.