California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat

On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside.

Venturing out to the yard to determine the source of the commotion, the couple expected to find a goat wrestling match or possibly an errant rabbit or cat. What they found, however, was 36-year-old Alexander Belinsky attempting to steal one of their goats.

Without hesitation, the couple attempted to put themselves between the would-be thief and their precious pet goat. Rather than making a run for it, though, Belinsky simply pushed them to the ground and continued the robbery.

At this point, the 79-year-old accepted that he could not fight off the younger man with his bare hands. But he wasn’t about to allow someone to take his goat, either. So he did what any of us would do. He went back inside the house and grabbed his rifle, arming himself against the family’s attacker.

Bursting from the home, rifle in hand, the man saw that Belinsky had taken his heist a step further. While the California homeowner was retrieving his gun from inside the house, Belinsky was busy preparing his getaway car: a dune buggy owned by the couple, with their goat in the passenger’s seat. As the thief attempted to start the vehicle, however, he noticed the rifle pointing directly at him a few feet away.

Elderly California Homeowner Successfully Fights Off Would-Be Goat Thief

Assuming that he could disarm an elderly man without difficulty, Belinsky sprung from the dune buggy, charging toward the homeowner. He did manage to reach the 79-year-old but his efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. As the pair struggled over control of the rifle, the thief was shot in the stomach.

“Belinsky got out of the dune buggy, charged at the husband, and grabbed his rifle. During the struggle, the rifle went off, hitting Belinsky,” Lt. Michael Arens explained in a news release.

Shortly afterward, deputies from San Marcos Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, placing Belinsky under arrest. And apparently (and rightly), they didn’t take kindly to Belinsky’s actions either, as they threw the entire book at him. The would-be thief was charged with robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, residential burglary, animal cruelty, and battery.

Alexander Belinsky was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries he received as a result of the struggle and subsequent gunshot. He’s expected to survive the injuries. Meanwhile, the 79-year-old homeowner received treatment on the scene for cuts on his hands. Thankfully, he wasn’t otherwise harmed. His wife made it out of the terrifying incident unscathed as well.

The bizarre case remains under investigation.