California Reporter Says Her Apple Watch Saved His Life on Ski Trip

Marcella Lee, a reporter for CBS8 in San Diego, says that she believes a feature on her Apple Watch helped save her son’s life on a family ski trip.

She reports that her son is doing fine, although he was hospitalized during the ordeal.

Lee reports that her family has been skiing in Colorado before, and they normally ski multiple times a year. She reported that they drove for two days after a Southwest cancellation.

Lee said the family stayed in Dillon, Colorado, at an elevation of about 9,300 ft. You can view her entire report below.

She said they stayed near Keystone Ski Resort on their ski trip. They skied on Wednesday and Thursday and reports that her family had “pretty bad headaches” both nights. Lee described these as symptoms of altitude sickness that weren’t too concerning. She said they just took ibuprofen and drank lots of water before bed.

Then, on Friday morning, she says her 16-year-old son didn’t feel well enough to ski. Lee’s husband stayed behind with their son, who slept all during the day. By night, when Lee checked on him, she said she noticed both his lips and fingertips were turning blue.

However, Lee said that since it was dark and late, she couldn’t exactly tell if she was seeing his lips right. However, that’s when she recalled an Apple Watch feature that she credits with helping to save her son’s life.

Lee Uses Oxygen Saturation Tool on Apple Watch to Help Son During Family Ski Trip

Lee said she remembered that the Apple Watch can measure someone’s oxygen saturation levels, and she opened up the app on her watch. She then put the watch on her son, and after the five-second countdown, she called the results “frightening.” Lee reports that his oxygen saturation level measured at 66%.

She said she immediately looked up what normal oxygen saturation levels were. A Google search pulled up a result from Yale Medicine saying that levels shouldn’t reach below 88%. If they fall to that level or lower, you should seek immediate medical attention, and the family was alarmed.

They arrived at the emergency room where they learned their son’s oxygen saturation level was 67%. That measured just 1% off the Apple Watch’s reading. Fortunately, Lee’s son had his levels return to 100% in a matter of minutes after being supplied oxygen by medical professionals. His heart rate also decreased.

A chest x-ray confirmed fluid in his lungs, Lee reported. His official diagnosis was “high altitude pulmonary edema.” This sickness can result in death, and fortunately, Lee realized her son’s low oxygen levels in time. Lee said she and her family felt compelled to share their knowledge in case someone in danger needs to access the Apple Watch’s function.