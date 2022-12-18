California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky

Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes.

People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.

“We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago,” Joe Sanders told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood.”

Authorities alerted residents of the threat on December 9. In several social media posts, the HBPD shared that people had been seeing the arrows in the Brookhurst and Indianapolis areas for two weeks already.

“HBPD is concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by one of the falling arrows and is seeking assistance from the public regarding anyone being seen in the area with a Crossbow, Compound Bow, or other device used to shoot arrows,” the captions read.

Unfortunately, there have been no leads in the case since the time of posting. So on December 15, the department held a public meeting on the matter.

Local Authorities Have No Leads Concerning the Hunting Arrows, Asking Residents For Help

During the meeting, officers admitted that the hunting arrows are equipped with razor blade tips. And the shootings seem to be happening randomly. There have still been no injuries as of yet. But the threat gets worse as the weeks pass.

“We’re just trying to get some answers on who it is. When is it gonna stop?” Sanders asked. “It’s just crazy.”

Huntington Beach Police Detective Read Parker said that the department has no leads in the case. At this point, he said it could be a teenager just firing a bow haphazardly or it could be “a neighbor having some bad days in the backyard.”

“We’re doing everything we can as far as forensics and technology to identify a suspect,” he shared. “But we need a good neighborhood watch out there to keep an eye on neighbors and if they see anything suspicious to give us a call.”

HBPD is asking anyone with information relating to the arrows or the suspect(s) to call Detective Remington at 714-960-8825 or email him at [email protected] People wishing to remain anonymous can contact the OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).