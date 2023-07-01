California sea lions ‘aggressive’ toward beachgoers due to toxic algae poisoning

A spike in strange reports of sea lion attacks on surfers and other beachgoers along the southern California coast is likely the result of exposure to poisonous algal blooms.

According to reports, the sea lions have bitten and bumped beachgoers in the waters of at least three beaches in the area. The unusually hostile behavior has resulted in warnings to beachgoers of “aggressive seal/sea lion sightings” and a concerted effort to nurse the ill animals back to health.

A species known for its intelligence, sea lions are typically affectionate and playful. Though they can attack when threatened, like any animal, sea lions are often so friendly to California beachgoers that wildlife officials have to make repeated pleas to stay away from them.

Sadly, this abrupt shift in behavior is the result of life-threatening illness among the beloved sea creatures.

According to Dr. Alissa Deming of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the sea lions are likely suffering seizures prior to the unfriendly encounters. Confused and frightened, the animals accidentally collide with humans and sometimes act out in fear.

“We’ve actually seen a number of surfers in the water that have been bitten by sea lions,” Deming told Southern California news station KTLA. “Those sea lions are more likely to be sea lions that have had a seizure and are completely unaware of their surroundings, just erratically swimming and then they bump into somebody and bite somebody.”

The red tide is wreaking havoc on aquatic wildlife

The California sea lions are far from the only sea life affected by the devastating red tide. Just last week, a manatee in Florida nearly died from exhaustion after fighting the effects of the poisonous algal bloom. Seasonal algal blooms are normal, but this year’s numbers are causing serious harm to aquatic wildlife.

“Red tide” is a colloquial term for a harmful algal bloom. These occur when colonies of algae, exposed to increased temperatures, grow to the point that they produce a life-threatening amount of toxins. These toxins can affect people, marine mammals, fish, and birds.

Among them is domoic acid, a naturally occurring neurotoxin that attacks the brain and heart. Exposure can result in seizures, heart failure, and, if left untreated, permanent brain damage. The toxin does naturally flush from the body over time, but repeated or prolonged exposure can result in debilitating effects and even death.

“Domoic acid is a neurotoxin that impacts the brain, your hippocampus in particular,” Deming explained. “That results in seizure activity, and those seizure activities can result in animals acting anywhere from completely comatose and unresponsive to very hyperactive, confused, and disoriented.”

It’s more important than ever to give sea lions their space

Again, in a typical situation, sea lions pose no threat to humans, as long as the humans in question pose no threat to them. Because of their agreeable nature, it’s all too easy to forget that they’re wild animals. But wild, they are.

A male California sea lion can reach eight feet in length and weigh upwards of 1,000 pounds. They’re carnivorous animals and have the teeth and bite strength to match.

Now, to ensure the safety and comfort of the pleasant pinnipeds, it’s always important to give them their space. It’s even more crucial now, however, as a bite from a sea lion can cause serious injury.

“I think it’s very important to let the public know that the best thing they can do for these animals is to give them their space,” Deming said. “These are wild animals and they’re very sick. They can be startled very easily because they’re kind of out of it.”

“Although they’re really cute and they may seem like they wouldn’t want to hurt you, they could, if you shock them, give you a bite, and that would be almost the equivalent of being bit by a bear.”