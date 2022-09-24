california-utility-company-sued-over-devastating-mosquito-fire

After weeks of work, fire crews are slowly gaining control over the Mosquito Fire. The blaze quickly became California’s largest wildfire of the season a little over a week ago after scorching more than 70,000 acres. Currently, investigators are working to determine the official cause of the blaze. However, local courts have alleged that CA utility company, PG&E is responsible. A suit has since been filed on behalf of Placer and Dorado County residents affected by the wildfire.

According to KCRA, the suit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court. It alleges PG&E is responsible for the Mosquito Fire’s outbreak, citing the company’s “poorly maintained utility structure.”

More specifically, the litigation firm Singleton Schreiber said of the utility company in a press release, “PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment.”

So far, however, the actual cause of the fire remains under investigation. At the moment, the United States Forest Service has informed news outlets that there are no new updates about what actually ignited the Mosquito Fire.

In response to the claim that alleges PG&E responsible for the devastating blaze, the company said, “[our] most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. We are grateful for Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service for their work in containing the fire. Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service have not made a determination on the cause of the fire. We remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area, and are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and communities safe.”

Burning Hay Bales Spark 10-Acre Wildfire As Mosquito Fire Nears Containment

As of Friday, the outlet reports that the Mosquito Fire, which originally broke out on September 6th, was 60% contained. Nevertheless, it still savaged 76,781 acres across California. Farther east in Oklahoma City, however, a small though extremely dangerous wildfire recently broke out, coming dangerously close to local homes. The fire reportedly ignited after burning hay bales set 10 acres ablaze.

As stated, the actual cause of the Mosquito Fire remains unknown for the moment. However, officials claim burning hay bales sent sparks flying into nearby trees in Oklahoma City, coming extremely close to homes. Smoke from the fire was seen near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Working quickly, crews fought to prevent the blaze from getting any nearer to local homes.

Captain Scott Douglas said, “Our biggest concern was the housing addition on the north side of this field. So we quickly got our brush pumpers moving ahead of the fire to protect those exposures.”

Despite having come a little too close for comfort, no homes were reported damaged or lost to the fire.