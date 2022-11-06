california-woman-details-terrifying-shark-attack-experience

A woman suffered a shark bite while swimming at a Southern California beach on Friday. She recently spoke out from her hospital bed, saying she was still processing what happened following attack.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time off a beach in Del Mar, north of San Diego.

The 50-year-old victim is named Lyn Jutronich. She was swimming with a friend at least 200 yards offshore when the incident occurred, Del Mar lifeguards told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV.

“I felt a huge, like a really hard hit — I don’t know how else to say this, like right between my legs,” Jutronich told KGTV from her hospital bed Friday night. “It hurt, and it pushed me up and out of the water.”

Jutronich, a frequent ocean swimmer, said she immediately knew it was a shark.

“I saw it clamp on my leg, so I don’t know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg. But I definitely saw the mouth,” she said. “It was on my right leg and it shook once, kind of like a dog, and then it let me go.”

She said she came up for air and told her swim partner what occurred.

“I said, ‘I’ve just been bit, I’ve just been bit, we’ve gotta get into shore,'” Jutronich told the station.

Jutronich started waving to lifeguards for help and appeared to be in distress. Lifeguards responded and brought her ashore. They saw her injury and described it as consistent with a shark bite, city officials said in a press release.

Jutronich appeared to have suffered a shallow bite, the lifeguards told KGTV. She received medical aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, she was reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

From her hospital bed, Jutronich said she was “feeling good.” However, she thinks she may not have processed everything yet.

The beach where the attack occurred is currently closed a mile north and south of 17th Street. It will be closed through at least Sunday morning, in accordance with guidance from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach.

“Lifeguards continue to monitor the water after an initial search did not reveal sharks,” the city said. “Lifeguards will continue to perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk.”

The area is known to have juvenile white sharks in the waters. Earlier last week, a dead juvenile white shark washed up on shore at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach in San Diego, according to local reports.

Shark attacks are rare. There were 73 unprovoked incidents recorded around the world last year, according to yearly research. The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File conducts this research. Three of these incidents occurred in California, resulting in one death.