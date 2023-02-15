California Woman Injured, Dog Missing Following Mountain Lion Attack

A California town is reeling after a mountain lion attack that left one woman injured and her dog missing Saturday.

On the evening of February 11, San Luis Obispo resident Alysha Periera took her beloved dog, Cupcake, for a walk near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates when a mountain lion appeared from a nearby creek bed, blocking their path. Before Periera had time to react, the wild animal lunged, knocking Periera to the ground as it dragged Cupcake away from her.

With no chance of tugging her dog back to her, Periera let go of the leash, escaping the encounter with a few minor scrapes and bruises. Her dog Cupcake, however, was nowhere in sight.

“It took her and took her down the creek. I could hear her yelling, yelling. She was yelling and yelling, and I couldn’t do anything. It was so horrible,” Periera explained to KSBY.

A neighbor who chose to remain anonymous missed the attack itself but witnessed the aftermath of the horrific incident. “The mountain lion took the dog and kind of dragged (Periera) on the leash,” they said. “I didn’t see it — I just ran out when I heard the screaming.”

Sadly, Cupcake has never reappeared. And though there’s nothing anyone can do to get her back, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been working to post signage around the area, warning others of the recent sighting and advising them to contact the CDFW immediately, should another sighting occur.

Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the department, added that the California wildlife department is currently working to trap and relocate the mountain lion as well.

What Will Happen to the California Mountain Lion?

With the mountain lion trapped, Paglia and his fellow Fish and Wildlife biologists will provide a medical assessment. During the assessment, biologists will fit it with a GPS collar to monitor its movements after release. They’ll then relocate the mountain lion to another area of California, likely around 60 miles from its current hunting grounds.

Using Cupcake’s collar, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials successfully collected a sample of the mountain lion’s DNA. With this sample, they can compare the DNA to that of the mountain lion sighted in previous encounters in recent months and determine if it’s the same animal.

“We want to give the mountain lion the best shot at living its life as possible,” Paglia said. “But we also recognize that this is concerning behavior. This is escalating behavior we don’t want to happen again.”

Despite the appearance of a spike in sightings, Paglia assured the public that no such evidence exists. There have been “very, very few attacks statewide,” he said.

The anonymous neighbor, however, isn’t quite convinced. A lifelong California resident, they believe there’s a possibility of more encounters in the future, given the ever-expanding urban landscape.

“Every season this happens,” they told The Modesto Bee. “They come down into this area because they know it’s easier to grab a cat or a squirrel or a small dog than it is to hunt hibernating animals.”