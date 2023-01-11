California’s Devastating Storms Force Pinnacles National Park to Close Until Further Notice

Pinnacles National Park cites “Extreme flooding and high winds causing damage and dangerous conditions on roads and trails” amid closing to the public.

As California continues to deal with back-to-back and freak severe storms, torrential downpours and high winds are creating extremely hazardous conditions in Pinnacles National Park (PINN). Park roads and trails are in extreme condition, and the central Cali. park is forbidding entry as a result.

“Having nearly exceeded our annual rainfall averages less than 10 days into the new year, most trail and road stream crossings are extremely swollen and moving quickly,” PINN officials state in their media release Monday. In addition, “extremely strong wind gusts of up to 60 mph are causing rocks and trees to fall on roads and trails.”

With the forecast calling for rainfall to increase, storms to intensify, and conditions to worsen, Pinnacles National Park will remain closed “until such hazards are mitigated.”

Please note that no trails anywhere in the park are open to the public, or permitted to visitation at this time.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the west entrance road to the park is closed at the park gate. “Entry by any means is not permitted,” the park stresses.

Currently, “Trails are especially dangerous,” officials continue. So far, dozens of trees and rock falls have taken place. Streams are rushing over trails, and at least one park bridge is unusable. Roads are also flooding over in areas of the park, with new road obstructions occurring with increasing frequency.

Pinnacles National Park East Campground Remains Open Amid Intense Storms & Fallout

The Campground on the east side of the park, however, will remain open at this time to visitors with existing reservations. But park trails and roads are still unavailable to everyone (campers included) beyond the campground. Campers must use extreme caution at this time.

As the national park cites, the east campground is under management of the Pinnacles Recreation Company. Visitors with questions and camping reservations should contact the Pinnacles Recreation Company for more information at 831-200-1722. Or, visit their website contact portal online.

For more information and PINN’s current alerts, visit their NPS website here.

Pinnacles National Park would transform from a national monument into a national park in 2013, but their famous pinnacles are far older. Each formed around 23 million years ago when multiple volcanoes erupted. Their magma then flowed and slid down to form what would become the park’s namesake. A wildly unique landscape surrounds these pinnacles. Travelers to the central California park can journey through chaparral, oak woodlands, and canyon bottoms.

Rare talus caves and towering rock spires also await, as does an arid landscape teeming with wildlife. All of this is what PINN protects on a daily basis, conserving it for nature and future generations. Outsider sends our best to park officials and state crews assisting with the California storms at this time.