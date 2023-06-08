Canadian wildfires causing ‘hazardous’ air quality across the US

Wildfires continue to decimate millions of acres of Canada, marking the country’s worst-ever start to wildfire season. As the fires rage throughout the country’s dense forests, the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast US are experiencing record lows in terms of air quality.

More than 75 million people in the eastern United States are currently under air quality alerts, with entire cities enveloped in heavy orange fumes.

On Wednesday evening, major cities such as Philadelphia, Jersey City, and New York City were experiencing “very unhealthy” air quality, with conditions expected to remain “hazardous” at least through Thursday. But what does this really mean?

Well, the wildfires aren’t causing US cities to experience anywhere near the air quality of Toronto and other cities in Canada, the high concentrations of ozone and particle pollution in the air could pose a risk to those not protecting themselves from the fumes.

“This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children. Stay inside, close windows and doors, and use air purifiers if you have them,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Stay indoors until harmful air quality conditions pass

Sustained exposure to wildfire smoke is known to be harmful to both humans and wildlife. The fine particulates in the air can irritate the eyes, throat, and sinuses.

Those at high risk of negative health impacts include the elderly, young children, those who are pregnant, and anyone with heart or lung conditions.

That said, even the healthiest among us aren’t immune to the negative effects of pollution. Because of this, officials urge those in affected areas of the country to stay indoors until the harmful conditions pass.

“For those who are not considered to be in a sensitive group, we are asking those folks to avoid strenuous activities outdoors like jogging or exercising,” James Garrow of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health told CNN.

“We are asking folks to avoid unnecessary time outdoors,” he said. “But if they need to be outdoors, they should be masked and head inside as often as they need.”

Why are wildfires in Canada impacting US air quality?

So, where did the wildfires in Canada come from, and why are they affecting US air quality so heavily?

Typically, wildfires begin with lightning or irresponsible human activity. When the ground is dry and the air is hot, even the smallest spark can develop into an inferno, which is why wildfire season stretches through the summer months.

It’s only spring, but Canada is already experiencing record heat. Many areas are also heavily affected by droughts, with some recording their driest months on record.

To a certain degree, wildfires are normal in the western US and across Canada. The reach, frequency, and intensity of this year’s fires, however, are extremely unusual, especially this early in the year. As a result, the amount of smoke making its way south into the United States is anomalous as well.

Nearly 150 fires are active in the Quebec area alone, with some burning for days, if not weeks, before the smoke found its way south. A storm system then formed off the coast of Nova Scotia, pushing the orange fumes into the US.

It then moved east, dousing some of the country’s most densely populated areas in harmful smoke. Experts expect this weather pattern to continue for the next several days, causing the haze to spread even further.