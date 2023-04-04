Cannibal Alligator Spotted Eating Smaller Gator: PHOTOS

On her March 6 visit to Orlando Wetlands Park, Barbara D’Angelo got a bit more than she bargained for courtesy of a ravenous alligator.

It remains the most diabolical and shocking thought to us humans, but cannibalism is the name of the game for many wild species. Male bears will cannibalize cubs. Bullfrogs eat smaller bullfrogs, and so on. American alligators are well-documented cannibals, too. Still, capturing clear photos of such an event remains rare (and shocking).

D’Angelo managed exactly that. Posting to the park’s popular Facebook group, she prefaced by hoping her images weren’t “too shocking for this site.” Indeed, the majority of posts within are of glorious wetland birds by talented photographers. But Barabra’s images are of raw, unfiltered alligator cannibalism. And they’re spectacular:

🚨| Florida alligator eating another alligator is captured by photographer



📸: Barbara D'Angelo pic.twitter.com/CRkxHeeFZI — Pubity (@pubity) March 26, 2023

“I was leaving the wetlands as it was late, and I caught this interaction. I thought it was an alligator eating another alligator. After posting on another site, someone thought it might be a tegu lizard. Since I never saw the head of this victim, I can’t be so sure,” she describes of the event.

As someone who’s worked with, handled, and studied plenty of American alligators over the years, I can confirm that this larger gator is indeed consuming a smaller one. Crocodilian anatomy is very distinct from other reptiles. Everything from the armor-like scales to the plates along the spine and pointed digits on webbed feet are dead giveaways (pun intended, I suppose).

Moreover, the banding on the tail (yellowish-tan stripes alternating with deep black) is the patterning of a juvenile American alligator. As our gators age, they eventually lose this striking look and take on the uniform “gator black.”

The Truth of It: Mid-Sized Gator Eats Juvenile Gator

The comments section on D’Angelo’s post is alight with observers marveling at the “size” of the winning gator, too. But this is no giant. By the plants surrounding him, the smoothness of his maw and overall slimness of his limbs/body, this cannibal gator is a mid-sized beast. He’s probably around 5-to-6 feet long snout to tail. And American alligators can grow double that size easily.

So what we’re really looking at here is a mid-sized gator chowing down on a juvenile of his species. This doesn’t make it any less remarkable by any means, however.

On D’Angelo’s side, “I was looking westerly when I heard a splash behind me and saw a large alligator with something large in his mouth,” she tells Fox News Digital. “I thought it was a duck at first because they are mostly dark.”

Originally from Miami and an avid jogger of the wetlands, she’s no stranger to gators. But still, “I was shaking through all of this but [I] was up on the roadway a good distance and felt safe enough,” she adds.

“Usually, they are just sleeping on the shoreline,” D’Angelo offers. “This evening, it was not a sleeping alligator.”