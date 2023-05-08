Capybara filmed riding on alligator’s back down a river

A capybara hitching a ride on an alligator’s back downstream isn’t the strangest thing that’s ever happened in the wild, but it is admittedly a little odd. Prey animals typically avoid crocodilians to avoid becoming dinner, so what’s really going on?

Isn’t the capybara in danger? Does the video cut off just before the giant rodent meets an untimely end? Not at all!

Among the most cheerful creatures in the animal kingdom, capybaras charm just about every species they meet, including monkeys, birds, cats, humans – and, yes, even crocodilians.

That said, crocodilians don’t avoid eating their furry friends because of their winning personalities. The truth is, the capybara (the largest rodent on Earth) is simply too large for an alligator or crocodile to swallow.

Snakes, their fellow reptiles, can expand their jaws to consume meals far larger than themselves. Crocs and gators, however, have no such talent. While they do have incredibly strong jaws, their crunching power does nothing to help them wrap their chompers around a 150-pound rodent.

Like crocodilians, capybaras are semiaquatic. As a result, they can often be seen lounging in crocodile territory without a care, even when vastly outnumbered by the powerful predators.

So, although it certainly appears a risky choice of water taxi for the capybara, he’s perfectly safe on the alligator’s back.

Wait, how can that be an alligator carrying the capybara?

There’s one small problem with the capybara – alligator video. It’s possible it isn’t a gator at all.

Technically, the alligator and the capybara don’t share a natural habitat. Alligators are endemic to North America, while capybaras are only found in South America.

Usually, when the portly cousin of the guinea pig catches a ride down the river, it’s on the back of a crocodile. The reptile in the video, however, looks nothing like a croc. The wide snout and overlapping jaws it sports scream alligator. But how is that possible?

Well, animals are found outside of their natural habitats all time. Recently, a man found a freshwater crocodile in his backyard – 1,500 miles from where it should’ve been. And let’s not even start on the python problem in the Everglades.

It’s a topic of debate among wildlife officials and enthusiasts, but it’s not at all outside the realm of possibility that South America has some alligators. As many as the southeastern US? No. But a small population is possible.

That said, the mystery reptile carting the capybara downstream could also be a black caiman. Endemic to South America, the caiman is a close cousin of the alligator.

Like gators, they’re carnivorous freshwater dwellers. They’re actually larger than alligators, though.

Among the largest predators in the Amazon basin, the black caiman is the largest member of the Alligatoridae family. This makes it one of the largest surviving reptiles on Earth. But even with this advantage over the alligator, they still can’t eat the capybara!