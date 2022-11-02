Car Catches Fire in Minnesota Following Interstate Wreck With Deer

Traffic was moving slow on Minnesota’s Interstate 35 Wednesday morning due to a major wreck that came after a car collided with a deer. The crash caused the vehicle to go up in flames.

According to CBS Minnesota, the car wreck took place on 35 West at County Road 23 near Lino Lakes, Minnesota. The video, courtesy of the state’s Department of Transportation, shows massive flames and plumes of smoke rolling off the car and over toward the westbound lane as drivers moved onto the shoulder so emergency crews could work.

Soon after the crash, one police officer responded, however, the early half of the video shows that firefighters and other emergency response crews had not yet arrived on scene. With the fire growing in intensity, the police officer that did respond appeared to put out flares near the wreck, warning approaching drivers about the motorist’s collision with the deer.

Fortunately, it didn’t take firefighters much longer to respond. The latter half of the clip sees fire crews arriving on scene, and the anchor’s colleague did emphasize that the driver involved in the wreck with the deer was able to exit the vehicle before the flames overtook it. Even more impressive, it appears no one was actually injured in the crash. For now, though, we’re awaiting further news on the driver’s condition.

New Reports State Deer Are Causing More Wrecks in South Carolina

We’re ankle-deep in deer hunting season in many states nationwide which means with hunters on their tails, deer are more likely to come barrelling onto roadways. Unfortunately, this uptick in fleeing deer, especially in South Carolina, is apparently resulting in more car wrecks, up several thousand from two years ago.

According to WYFF4, the overall number of crashes resulting from collisions with deer in the southern state has risen dramatically. In 2020, the total number of wrecks involving deer in South Carolina sat at 6,409. Two years later, those statistics have drastically increased by 2,736.

More than likely, many of these auto collisions with deer took place either at dusk or dawn. Wildlife experts report that these are the times when deer are most commonly active near roadways which, unfortunately, aligns with when most people are commuting to and from work, school, etc.

Many collisions also likely occur when motorists attempt to swerve in order to avoid a wreck and hitting a deer. However, experts emphasize that, despite our instincts, it’s important that we try our best to avoid the urge to swerve. Instead, they recommend gradually applying the brakes while using your horn to spook the animal. They also advise drivers to slow down and take in their surroundings as, where there’s one deer crossing the road, there’s usually more.