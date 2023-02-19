Carnivorous Otter Kills Two Baby Beavers Weeks After Release

Otters can appear cute on the outside, but don’t let them fool you; they can sometimes be vicious. For instance, one predatory otter is thought to be responsible for the death of two beaver kits recently released into a UK lake in January.

According to reports, the carnivorous otter attacked the yearlings at Scotland’s Loch Lomond.

Before the tragedy, wildlife officials relocated the beavers and their parents and three siblings to a nature reserve as part of an initiative to increase biodiversity.

Then, last week, someone spotted the dead beavers and an otter on camera footage.

According to conservationists, a follow-up post-mortem examination later confirmed an otter had gone after one of the kits.

Officials with RSPB Scotland, which works on the beaver project, believe the same beaver also attacked the second kit. However, officials still haven’t found its body.

In a later blog post about the incident, the charity noted that young beavers often fall prey to other animals. Otters, foxes, pine martens, birds of prey, and large pike have been known to go after them.

Beaver yearlings attacked by otter following relocation plan

It continued: “Studies also show that kit mortality can be quite high, especially in their first year. None of this makes it any easier. We’re very sad to have lost these kits despite it being a natural process. Thankfully, the rest of the family seem to be doing well.”

According to reports, the lake is one of three locations in Scotland where beavers have been transported since a reintroduction trial began at Knapdale over ten years ago in 2009.

Beavers were once native to the country before going extinct in the 16th Century. They are now a protected species in Scotland. However, beavers found today have either been moved with proper licensing or illegally released into the wild.

Last year, Scottish government officials announced it would prioritize relocating beavers to environments that better suit the animals.

Officials moved the two adult beavers and their five offspring to Loch Lomond from an area where it was determined that beaver activity was a problem. After several medical tests, they were released at a national nature reserve.

When the Otter release occurred, RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said: “We are delighted to have been able to offer a home to this family of beavers, speeding up their return to Loch Lomond.”

She added: “The national nature reserve, with its mix of open water, fen, and wet woodland, is a perfect place for them. As nature’s engineers, they manage and create habitat in ways we could never hope to replicate.”