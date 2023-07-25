Carpet python with a full belly found hiding on backyard fence

Typically, finding a snake in your backyard is no cause for concern. But when a large carpet python makes itself at home on your fence after devouring a large meal, you might start to worry about your pets.

In a situation such as this, the best thing to do for both the snake and any small pets in the area is to find the snake a new home. Enter Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who spends his days catching and relocating snakes from the relatively harmless carpet python all the way to the eastern brown snake, the second most toxic snake in the world.

McKenzie documents and shares many of his relocations, including the recent capture of a carpet python with a very full belly. “The Sun is Out, and so are the Snakes!” he wrote in a Facebook post. “We headed over to catch this Carpet Python off the side fence of a family’s home.”

Arriving at the home, it didn’t take long for McKenzie to spot the python. Though it found a hiding place beneath a tangle of branches, its bloated golden body was hard to miss against the greenery.

Carpet python likely ate a bird or rodent

At first glance, the carpet python looked positively massive. As the snake catcher explained, however, it was likely getting its girth from a large meal. And after carefully removing it from the fence, he found that he was correct.

“Not sure what the food item is,” McKenzie said. “Might be a rodent or a bird of some sort.”

With the snake removed from the fence, McKenzie wasted no time setting it down in the grass. A non-venomous, commonly docile species, carpet pythons aren’t particularly dangerous. His careful treatment of the snake, however, wasn’t for his benefit but that of the reptile.

Because snakes swallow their meals whole, it takes an immense amount of time for their food to digest fully, which can put the animal in a dangerous situation. This is because a snake with a full belly is not only slower but more vulnerable to predators.

As a result, they will regurgitate a meal when subjected to stress in an effort to save themselves from a potential threat. But unlike in humans and other animals, vomiting is no small matter for a snake. It can put the snake at risk of injury and even be life-threatening in some cases.

Thankfully for this carpet python, it was in good hands with the snake catcher, whose calm and confident demeanor kept the serpent at ease throughout the entire relocation process.

Snake catcher explains how he avoids bites

While marveling at the python’s caramel-colored scales, McKenzie explained his process and how he avoids stressed snakes. “I’m being very gentle,” he said. “If I was squeezing or doing anything different to what I’m doing now, it probably would try and bite me.”

Because keeping your cool is key, it’s always best to contact a professional when dealing with a snake, even a non-venomous variety such as a carpet python. “That’s the problem when people try and do it themselves,” the snake catcher explained. “They’ll grab really [hard].”

As if the snake’s vibrant hue wasn’t enough, the encounter was made more interesting by the fact that it had a belly full of bird (or rat).

Though we’re in the midst of summer in the States, it’s the dead of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Australia’s warm weather allows snakes to remain more active than they would otherwise, but they still brumate (the reptilian version of hibernation), making meals a rarity.

This sighting, McKenzie guessed, marked a sign of a booming summer to come for Australia’s snake population. “It’s interesting,” he said. “We’re coming into the middle/back end of winter and the snakes are already starting to get themselves a feed. So I think we’re in for a bumper season.”