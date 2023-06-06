Two carpet pythons found mating behind kitchen microwave

Even for the cleanliest among us, the occasional kitchen pest is unavoidable. Ants, spiders, the dreaded cockroach – it’s not a matter of if they find their way in but when. Finding a pair of carpet pythons “snuggling” behind your microwave, however, is just a little outside the run-of-the-mill run-in with pests.

So outside of the norm, in fact, that when Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, received the call from a nearby resident, he thought he might have misheard them.

“Now I don’t know if I heard the homeowner correctly, but apparently they’ve got two pythons behind the microwave in the kitchen,” the snake catcher said in a Facebook video.

“We get a lot of pythons in homes in Buderim, but as you can see, this is probably one of the last places you’d expect,” McKenzie added. “There’s actually two pythons: looks like a male and a female, snuggled in behind the microwave.”

The shocked snake catcher explained that the two carpet pythons had actually been mating behind the microwave – an odd meeting place, for sure, but it is warm and cozy.

“The snakes might have been basking in the sun, and they’ve come on in for a bit of hanky-panky behind the microwave in the kitchen,” McKenzie said. “I’ve just interrupted coitus.”

Now, carpet pythons are a nonvenomous, relatively docile species. They can deliver a painful bite when harassed, however, which is why calling a professional for help was the right call.

Though no one saw the snakes enter the home, it’s assumed they came in through a small window left open near the microwave. After making their way inside, they began the complex mating process.

June is an odd time for carpet python mating

For carpet pythons and other snakes, mating season generally falls in the summer months. While we’re currently approaching summer in the United States, Australia is in the Southern Hemisphere. As a result, their seasons are opposite to ours.

As the weather warms here, it grows cooler in Australia. There, summer runs from December to February, the coldest months in the Northern Hemisphere.

Mating looks different from species to species across the animal kingdom, but also among snakes. While some snakes mate with a single partner, others reproduce in semi-conscious mating balls, and still others have the gift of parthenogenesis. This allows a female snake to use her own genetic material to fertilize her eggs and produce offspring.

For carpet pythons, a female will signify she’s ready to mate by leaving a scent for the male to follow. The male then sets to work wooing his potential partner through a series of caresses. If the female accepts, the male will wrap his tail around her, at which point mating begins.

Snakes may stay coiled together for several hours before mating is complete. It’s unclear how long the pair behind the microwave had been entwined, but the snake catcher removed them while they were in the act.

Careful not to distress the mated pair, McKenzie placed the carpet pythons in his bag together. He then released them into the wild where they could continue their activity far away from the prying eyes of humans.