Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.

A few weeks ago, Waukesha County Wisconsin resident Wendy Wiesehugel looked outside onto a nearby lake and she could swear she saw something very unusual. Wiesehugel has seen plenty of interesting wildlife in her 20 years living on the popular Waukesha County lake, Lake Keesus. However, what she thought she spotted that day was quite unusual.

“I looked out there in the calm water,” the Wisconsin woman recalls. “And I said, there’s an alligator out there.”

However, Wiesehugel says, she wasn’t completely convinced that it was a gator she had seen in the water. If it was, she told herself, it would be a very unusual sight.

But soon she discovered the truth when her 2-year-old rescue cat, Burnt Toeas began dragging something up from the lake. The Wisconsin woman remembers how Burnt Toast dropped two pieces of a dead animal on the ground. After putting them together Wiesehugel realized she was looking at the head of a small alligator.

DNR Officials Are Investigating How The Alligator Found Its Way into Lake Keesus

Wiesehugel quickly got ahold of wildlife officials to let them know that Burnt Toast pulled the head out of the water.

“I’m like, that’s a gator, she relates. “I’m calling the DNR.”

According to the officials at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the head that Burnt Toast retrieved from the water was likely the head of a 3-foot-long alligator. The officials are guessing this gator was probably a pet that someone dumped into the water.

Wiesehuegel says she worries about the danger this could mean. After all, Lake Keesus is a family area.

“I’m very concerned,” she says.

“Because we swim out there,” Wiesehuegel explains.

“Kids swim out there. We’ve got babies on this lake,” she says. “We don’t want anything to happen to them.”

Officials are still wondering how the alligator head ended up on the shore of Lake Keesus for Burnt Toast to find. Wiesehuegel guess that an eagle is likely responsible. In fact, she says, she remembers neighbors telling her that they saw an area eagle snacking on something rather large recently.

The alligator head was sent to wildlife biologists for further testing.