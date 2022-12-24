Cat Drags in Alligator’s Head to Impress Wisconsin Family

Cats have a way strange way of showing they care. Sometimes, the little hunters will go out, bag a trophy and bring it home as a gift. This odd form of affection has led to cat owners getting dead mice in their shoes or half-chewed snakes on their doorstep. However, one Wisconsin woman got the shock of a lifetime when her cat brought in the head of an alligator.

In late November, Wendy Wiesehuegel’s two-year-old cat, Burnt Toast, trotted up to the house with a trophy. That wasn’t a new thing, though. “He brings us something every day,” Wiesehuegel told Fox 6 Milwaukee. Then, upon closer inspection, the Wisconsin resident noticed that her cat was hauling an alligator’s head. “He was very proud of himself. I bent down and I’m like, ‘that’s not a fish, that’s a gator.”

The cat most likely didn’t kill the gator. Wiesehuegel thinks that a bald eagle killed it and Burnt Toast scavenged the carcass. She noted that her neighbors saw a resident bald eagle eating something “rather large” on near the lake recently.

How Does an Alligator End Up in Wisconsin?

After realizing that her cat hauled in an alligator head, Wiesehuegel called the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Game Warden Tim Aspenson investigated the claim and confirmed that the head came from a gator. Luckily, it was a relatively small specimen. The game warden estimated that the gator was about three feet long.

Rori Paloski, WDNR Amphibian/Reptile Biologist said that this isn’t the first alligator he’s seen in Wisconsin. Paloski usually gets about one call about a gator every year. “They are definitely not naturally occurring, they are not native to Wisconsin,” he said. The biologist added that it probably wouldn’t have been able to survive the frigid Badger State winter.

Most likely, some irresponsible Wisconsin pet owner decided it was a good idea to release an alligator into the wild.

A Heavy Find

While Wiesehuegel was initially amused and excited by her cat’s exotic trophy, but that faded quickly. “I’m very concerned,” she told the news outlet. “We swim out there. Kids swim out there. We’ve got babies on this lake. So, we don’t want anything to happen. We’ve got lots of pets around here.”