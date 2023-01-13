Cattle Painted with ‘Zebra Stripes’ Get 50% Less Biting Flies, Report Finds

From fly tags to dust bags to repellent sprays, ranchers will try just about anything to keep biting flies and other irritating insects away from their cattle. New research, however, suggests that the best solution is none of the above. As it turns out, adding decoration to a cow’s coat is all that’s needed to keep bugs at bay.

According to a study published in PLOS ONE, painting “zebra stripes” on livestock reduces the number of biting flies by more than 50 percent.

Ridding cattle of biting flies is an absolute must for ranchers. The pesky insects aren’t just annoying but can actually be detrimental to the cows’ health, causing billions of dollars in economic losses across the U.S. cattle industry annually.

As their name suggests, biting flies deliver painful bites to cows while they’re sleeping, eating, and milking. The unpleasant irritant then causes the cows to graze, eat, and sleep less, distracted by their attempts to keep the flies away. Cows will also create tight groups in an effort to block the flies, leading to immense stress and even injuries. A serious biting fly problem can lower milk production by up to 30 percent.

To stop the ever-invading insects, Japanese researchers looked to the Savanna for inspiration. More specifically, to its zebra population, whose stripes have long been suspected to act as a natural bug repellent.

Researchers Use Zebras as Inspiration for Cattle Fly Repellant

At a distance, flies are just as attracted to zebras as they are to horses. As they approach, however, a zebra’s striped coat throws their low-resolution eyes off track. This causes the flies to zoom past or bump into the embellished equines rather than make a successful landing.

So, researchers painted six black cows with white stripes, spending just five minutes per animal. They then stepped back and waited, observing the cattle for three days and marking any fly-repelling behaviors such as leg stamping, tail flicking, and skin twitching. And, just to ensure it was indeed the stripes and not the paint fumes, the researchers repeated the process, first with black stripes and then no stripes at all.

To their amazement, the effect of the white stripes was unmistakable. The black stripes caused a slight dip in biting fly numbers, but it was nothing compared to the zebra-striped cattle. Those with white stripes experienced less than half the number of biting flies seen on unpainted cows.

The study, of course, will need to be replicated on a number of cattle far larger than six. The results, however, are highly promising. Should the researchers confirm their results, non-toxic paint could replace pesticides currently in use against biting flies, creating a cheaper, healthier, more eco-friendly alternative.