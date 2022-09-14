Cedar Creek Fire: Never-Before-Seen Satellite Photos Reveal Devastation from Blaze

New satellite images revealed devastating scenes. The images show never-before-seen shots of the damage caused by wildfires.

The satellite images, taken by NASA’s Terra satellite on September 10, show smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. It was spreading across the coast. According to NPR, the fires began in early August after a tree was struck by lightning. The fire is the largest of all of the nearly two dozen wildfires burning in the area.

NPR wrote: “The Cedar Creek fire began during a lightning storm on August 1st. As of Sunday, it had grown to nearly 86,000 acres, officials said, and the fire ‘breached existing lines,’ meaning containment dropped to 0%.”

NASA shared a statement along with the disturbing images. They wrote: “Note that smoke from Washington’s Bolt Creek Fire is not apparent in this nighttime view. That fire ignited a few hours later and then grew quickly, spreading across 8,000 acres (32 square kilometers) by the afternoon of September 11. On that day, winds shifted direction with the approach of a low-pressure weather system from offshore, clearing some of the low-level smoke from western Washington and Oregon.”

The smoke blown from Cedar Creek gave Portland “very unhealthy” air quality levels. It also even turned the skies in the city orange.

Many have shared their own images of the fire. Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud tweeted a photo with the caption: “Wow! The Cedar Creek Fire from an airplane!”

The thick, dark smoke can even be seen very clearly above the clouds.

Cedar Creek Fires Cause Closures for Hunters

CK Fire Rescue’s Twitter shared more photos, writing: “The Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County, Oregon continues to grow and is now 92,595 acres. CKFRs Lieutenant Bill Green and Apparatus Operator Marcus Oliver work night shift, alongside the rest of the strike team, as they support and hold the fire control line.”

The Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County, Oregon continues to grow and is now 92,595 acres.

Deschutes National Forest shared a statement earlier today regarding hunting season. They tweeted: “We know hunting season is in full swing & Sept is a popular time for recreating in the Cascade Lakes area, but please respect temporary emergency Cedar Creek Fire Closures on the Deschutes & @willametteNF. Closures are for your safety & safety of firefighters working in the area.”

They had also tweeted out an updated closure order yesterday, writing: “9/13 – UPDATED Deschutes NF Cedar Creek Fire Closure Order. Our closure order is expanding to create more efficient firefighting operations on fire’s eastern zone & due to increasing fire growth on southern tip of Waldo Lake & in the Cultus Lake area.”

They shared a the update on their website as well.

“‘With the moderation in weather, resources can actively assess and prep road systems and control features before another period of active fire growth due to weather conditions . Efficiency in operations is a key factor for us to consider right now,’ said Robert Newey, Fire Management Officer for the Bend-Ft Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest,” they wrote on the site.