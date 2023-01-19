Celeb Hunting Couple Josh and Sarah Bowmar and Their Company Have to Pay Whopper for Illegal Hunts

Celebrity hunting couple Josh and Sarah Bowmar will have to pay big bucks after a judge sentenced the pair as part of a plea agreement for breaking hunting laws in Nebraska. The two were recently fined a whopping $133,000 for allegedly trafficking animals in Nebraska. That money will go towards fines, restitution, and forfeiture for participating in one of the state’s largest poaching incidents.

According to new reports, a federal court judge in Omaha sentenced the couple Tuesday, who first gained a following for their hunting videos and trips.

In addition to paying the jaw-dropping fines, the judge also placed the pair, and their hunting company, Bowmar Bowhunting, on three years’ probation.

The stipulations of the couple’s probation include that they “shall not hunt or otherwise engage in any activities associated with hunting, limited to within the District of Nebraska,” per court documents.

Before, the couple was charged with working with a hunting guide and outfitters in Nebraska to hunt deer with illegal bait traps. Under the state’s law, using food to poach wildlife to hunt is unlawful. In addition, the state alleged that Sarah Bowmar killed a wild turkey without an official permit.

They also reportedly violated the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to take illegally taken game across state lines. At the court hearing, federal prosecutors alleged that the couple, who are from Ohio, hunted deer and turkey they illegally harvested in Nebraska.

During the hearing, the couple and their company both plead guilty to one count of conspiracy. However, the government dropped four other counts. In addition, they also face no time behind bars.

Hunting couple releases joint statement following sentencing: ‘We’ve learned some very valuable lessons from this experience’

Later, Josh and Sarah Bowmar said in an official statement that they believed the prosecutor’s choice to let go of the pending baiting and poaching charges was “fair and true to what happened with that outfitter nine years ago.”

“We did plead guilty to conspiracy, which means we should have known better about hunting at that outfitter and should have paid more attention to what was going on behind closed doors—but we did not, and for that, we take complete responsibility,” their join-statement said.

They added: “We’ve learned some very valuable lessons from this experience and our mistakes and we look forward to doing our best to leave a positive footprint on the hunting community and involving our children in the boundless joys of the great outdoors.”

As we’ve previously reported, the couple was among dozens who allegedly participated in dozens of illegal game-hunting trips with the Broken Arrow, Nebraska-based Hidden Hills Outfitters from Sept. 10, 2015, and Nov. 6, 2017.

During the excursions, they hunted white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and other animals without proper licensing and by using bait.

Court documents reveal they had several bait locations to “maximize their hunting effectiveness and success rate” or “attempt to kill a specific trophy deer.”

After the trips, the couple would post footage of their sordid prizes to their YouTube and Instagram pages, where they boast over 300,000 subscribers and 342,000 followers, respectively.