Celebrity Hunting Couple Josh and Sarah Bowmar Convicted, Sentencing Details Released

A judge recently sentenced Josh and Sarah Bowmar – a couple known for their hunting videos on YouTube – to probation after they pleaded guilty to conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law.

The couple, Josh and Sarah Bowmar, first got themselves in hot water in 2020 for illegal poaching. Now, they’ve both received three years of probation and must pay tens of thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.

The pair were among a plethora of defendants who were charged with a poaching incident after they went on hunting tours led by Broken Arrow, Hidden Hills Outfitters in Nebraska, from Sept. 10, 2015, to Nov. 6, 2017.

Per reports from the U.S. Department of Justice, at least 36 defendants, including the couple, were charged in the case.

Standing before a judge, the Bowmars pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to break the Lacey Act. The act forbids selling, receiving, or obtaining wildlife in interstate commerce taken in violation of state or federal wildlife laws.

In addition, the couple entered into a guilty plea on behalf of their business, Bowmar Hunting, to one count of conspiracy.

According to a spokesperson, the Bowmars must also forfeit their hunting privileges in Nebraska while on probation.

Together, they will pay $13,000 in restitution and $25,000 each in fines. In addition, their company, Bowmar Bowhunting, LLC, must pay $25,000 in fines.

Their conviction and sentencing follow one of Nebraska’s most extensive poaching operations.

Previously, state wildlife officials charged the Ohio couple with hunting wild turkeys without a proper permit, illegally moving wildlife across state lines, illegal baiting of wildlife, and a string of other crimes.

Hunting couple Josh and Sarah Bowmar admit wrongdoing to a judge, say they ‘should have known better’

In October of last year, the pair went before a judge and pleaded guilty to the charges. They also stated in court on behalf of themselves and their company, “I conspired to violate the Lacey Act and I should have known better.” A judge later dropped the other charges.

In addition, the Bowmars’ Nebraska outfitter co-owner and lead guide also received a significant sentence. Per reports, a judge sentenced Jacob Hueftle of Broken Bow, Nebraska’s Hidden Hills Outfitters to 30 months in federal prison. They also banned him from hunting for 15 years and a $214,375 fine.

Before a judge sentenced the Bowmars, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s operation resulted in over $625,000 in fines and 53 years of revoked hunting and fishing privileges. In addition, nearly 100 animals were found taken illegally, including Hueftle’s case.

Officials also dropped four charges that pertained to hunting in baited areas, which was included in Bowmar’s plea deal. But, according to the pair’s attorney, Kline Preston, it’s easy to break the Lacey Act.

Preston describes that when someone breaks state wildlife rules or regulations and then takes plants or wildlife across state lines, it automatically triggers federal prosecution.