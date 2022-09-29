Charleston County, South Carolina Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Following Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida, Charleston County, South Carolina, has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s arrival into its area.

The Charleston County Council revealed in a press release that the state of emergency was declared as leaders prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Charleston County has moved operations to OPCON 1 meaning a disaster or emergency is imminent,” the council stated. It was also noted that buses will continue to transport people to shelters until either 6 p.m. or sustained winds reach 30 mph. Shelters will remain open on Friday, but buses will no longer operate.

Charles County Emergency Management Director, Joe Coates, spoke about the county’s Hurricane Ian preparations. “There is a potential for major flooding tomorrow. If you live on a barrier island or a low-lying area that historically floods, and you haven’t moved to higher ground, I recommend you relocate now.

The Charleston County Government Offices, the downtown Judicial Complex, and all Library branches are closed on Friday (September 30th). The Bees Ferry Landfill and all County Convenience Centers are closed. It is scheduled to resume normal operations Monday (October 3). “There will be no curbside recycling collections on Friday, September 30, or Saturday, October 1. If your recycling service day is Friday, September 30, your service will resume on Friday, October 14, your next scheduled service day.”

Hurricane Ian was previously downgraded to a tropical storm after it made its way through Florida. However, it has since been re-upgraded.

Ian Intensify & Upgrades Back to Hurricane As It Nears Charleston, South Carolina

CNN further reports that while Ian was downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm, it was recently re-upgraded. It is now back to being classified as a hurricane. The storm has notably intensified once again with a maximum sustained of 75 mph. It is now located about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and is moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

The National Hurricane Center shared more details about the storm’s progression. “On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coach of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move father insane across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.”

#Ian becomes a hurricane again. Taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.



For the latest visit https://t.co/meemB5d6ch pic.twitter.com/yvW9r1uLVu — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 29, 2022

While Ian is back to being a hurricane, CNN reports that it will remain a Category 1 storm. This is far cry from the Category 4 storm is was when it hit Florida on Wednesday (September 28th). Storm surge is anticipated to reach between 4 to 7 feet in South Carolina from Edisto Beach to Murrells Inlet. This includes Charleston.

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper is also urging residents in his state to prepare for Hurricane Ian. “In recent hours, Ian has reminded us of the dangerous unpredictability of these storms sit tracks continue to change,” he declared in a media conference.

Cooper also declared a state of emergency this week