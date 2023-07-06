Child filmed climbing Gibbon Falls rapids in Yellowstone National Park

The latest footage out of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) shows a child climbing through the swift, cold rapids of the Gibbon River atop Gibbon Falls.

Gibbon Falls is an 84-foot (25.6meter) waterfall that drops down into a caldera rim created by a volcanic eruption approx. 631,000-years-ago. And although the footage does not specify, this looks to be the exact location this child is climbing.

The child can be seen passing through rapids before scaling the cliffs to each side of the Gibbon River atop Gibbon Falls. Shocked onlookers watch from above, with Yellowstone visitor Abby Morales filming the incident.

“I honestly thought that kid might be swept away and drowned! Also he was barefoot!” Morales says of her footage on Instagram.

One slip, and this child is gone forever:

I will be the first to admit that I also did similar things as a child. On one occasion, my father had to come retrieve me from the middle of the 90-foot Bald River Falls in Tennessee.

He was not happy, however, and no responsible parent would be.

Earlier this week, a 25-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island drowned after falling into Rocky Mountain National Park’s West Creek Falls. All falls in Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, and Yellowstone also run “extremely cold” this time of year, park officials cite. In kind, scaling waterfalls in any national park is extremely dangerous.

Waterfalls are one of the top causes of death in national parks, chiefly Yosemite and Yellowstone. Allowing yourself or a dependent to do so also puts Search and Rescue crews at risk if a rescue (injury) or retrieval (death) occurs. But chiefly, this is illegal in national parks.

Data released by the national parks service addressing fatalities between 2007 and 2023 in Yosemite National Park cites 163 deaths in that time period. The top 3 causes of death were/are:

Slips/falls: 53

Natural death: 33

Drowning: 21

Historically, waterfalls and related water incidents are a top cause of death in that slips/falls bracket. Extensive research conducted by the authors of Death in Yellowstone and Off the Wall: Death in Yosemite reaffirms this, and how far back these deaths go.

In kind, national parks have guard rails in place at all waterfall lookouts. Visitors bypassing these safety measures are breaking federal law, and doing so at their own peril.

Yellowstone National Park Safety

Yellowstone officials ask all visitors to “think safety, act safely” on their Gibbon Falls information page.

“From burning hot hydrothermal features, to unpredictable wildlife, to steep terrain, Yellowstone is a dangerous place,” the park cites.

And remember, you are responsible for your safety. As such, please remember these safety tips:

Never touch any hydrothermal waters—they can scald you.

Observe safe distances from all wildlife.

Stay behind fencing, guard rails, and ledges.

Use caution when around park waters—they are cold and fast.

Show patience and courtesy to other people.

For more information on park safety, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park next.