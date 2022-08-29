China Officials Drain Entire 30-Acre Lake To Find Invasive Alligator Gar, Don’t Find It

This is taking conservation efforts to the next level. Officials in China emptied a 30-acre lake to find an invasive alligator gar – they found nothing. No gar to be seen or caught at all according to the news. Here in the American Southeast, alligator gar are a staple in many freshwater bodies of water. However, in Southeast Asia, they are not as welcomed as they are in say Georgia or Florida.

China is trying very hard to find these fish. They say that it is just one alligator gar at this point. Central Park in Henan Province is the spot where the fish is allegedly evading officials. They are considered a pretty big risk as far as invasiveness goes. There have been weeks dedicated to ridding the park of this fish.

This all started back in July when a vistor to the park noticed the gar. The person claimed it was just over two feet in length. Of course, park staff started their search as fast as possible, knowing the damage one of these fish, let alone a population of them can do.

Nets didn’t work. Sonar didn’t work. So, they went to the most drastic decision – draining the entire lake. 30-acres. There were 37 million people eagerly watching a live stream looking for evidence of the gar. However, everyone would be disappointed.

“At present, the hiding places of the alligator gar are basically these culverts connecting the [Yunchan Lake to another lake],” a staffer at the park said to Global Times, via Field & Stream.

China is going to keep hunting for this fish, and hopefully will be able to stop it in its tracks. When it comes to invasive animals, they ain’t no joke. Getting rid of a population that has taken hold can be almost impossible.

Gar Evades Officials in China

The thing that terrifies officials in China the most is the amount that these fish can eat and how large they can grow. We’re talking about 10 feet in length and 350 pounds. For a delicate ecosystem, that could be a major issue if just one large gar is in an area. The fact that they emptied a 30-acre lake shows how seriously they are taking the issue.

One thing that scientists and conservationists are battling against is the sale of gar as pets. It’s something that they have not been able to stop yet. Pet stores keep selling them and that means there is a chance for them to get into the wild.

“When a gar gets released into a river, lake, or fish farm here, it will start to devour everything, which can be a great threat to local ecosystems,” said Gu Gangen of the Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute.

So, the battle continues. When it ends, no one knows.