Christmas Eve 2022 Weather: Here’s Roughly How Many People Have No Power

As it’s Christmas Eve, it’s fair to say that we’re officially in the midst of the coldest Christmas in decades, at least in many parts of the country. For days now, the brutal weather has forced millions to fight heavy snow, ice, powerful winds, and subzero temperatures. The dangerous winter weather has become so severe that close to 1 million homes across the US are without power on Christmas Eve 2022.

Though the winter storm is buffeting the country without prejudice, the New England area has experienced the worst outages thus far. As of Saturday (December 24), more than 400,000 outages have been recorded in Maine and the surrounding states.

That said, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, and Georgia are all experiencing major outages as well, with each state seeing at least 10,000 homes without power.

During a typical storm, a power outage is a little more than an inconvenience. But the Christmas Eve 2022 weather isn’t so friendly. Causing “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” the storm unleashed bone-chilling temperatures in the negative 40s in some areas, making the loss of electric heat life-threatening.

Holiday Travel Affected by Brutal Christmas Eve 2022 Weather

Thankfully, conditions are already beginning to improve across the southern states. Those in other parts of the country, however, aren’t quite so lucky. High winds and heavy snowfall in the Northeast, for example, produce a potentially deadly threat to its residents.

Additionally, holiday travel has been severely impacted as well. Those hoping to visit faraway friends and family for Christmas Eve 2022 might find it impossible to do so. And those traveling by car will need to exercise extreme caution when traveling across icy roads.

“Severe weather across the country led to more than 20% of flights being canceled (Friday). Impacts continue today but FAA expects that the most extreme disruptions are behind us as airline and airport operations gradually recover,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.

“For those traveling by car, please continue to observe warnings and instructions from local authorities,” he continued. “Dangerous cold and other hazardous conditions continue across many parts of the US.”