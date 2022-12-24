Chunks of Sperm Whale Wash Up on NYC Streets Following Storm Elliott Flooding: PHOTOS

Winter Storm Elliott brought high winds, rain—and chunks of rotting whale—to a neighborhood in New York City. On Friday, residents living in The Rockaways in Queens woke up to find chunks of a rotting sperm whale scattered around their streets.

Heavy rains caused massive tide surges that flooded low-lying areas. And with the water came putrid pieces of flesh Locals believe that the unsightly remnants came from the carcass of a baby sperm whale that had washed ashore on Rockaway Beach on December 13 and died.

The animal was too large to remove, so the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society cut it to bits and buried it under a water line. This week’s weather was so severe that it unearthed the whale and washed it into the city.

In one of those “Only in Rockaway” scenarios, it appears parts of the sperm whale that was necropsied last week, is now on Rockaway Beach Blvd and Beach 116th Street. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/fDhTCM52Eg — Katie McFadden (@KatieMcFaddenNY) December 23, 2022

Winter Storm Elliott is Bringing More Than Just Rotting Whale Chunks to NYC

And the storm has been creating lots of other troubles along the East Coast. Tidal flooding along other parts of the New York coastline made families evacuate just days before Christmas.

According to videos, the water was so high that homes and vehicles in the Rockaways and other parts of South Queens were completely submerged. And police and firefighters spent hours pulling people trapped in the water to safety.

Floods also affected Howard Beach in Queens and several areas of Long Island. Major highways in New York and New Jersey also shut down because of water and downed trees. Luckily no injuries were reported.

Weather Affecting Most of the Country This Christmas Weekend

Most of the country has been living with the chaos brought on by Winter Storm Elliott. Major flooding also hit Maine and Massachusetts on Thursday night. And then those states and many others felt a bitter cold front move in.

Millions of people dealt with dangerous sub-zero temperatures on Thursday and into Friday. Some are still facing strong winds and deadly temps. Because of that, over 10,000 flights were delayed in the states by the end of Friday, and more than 3,000 were canceled.