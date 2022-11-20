Climber Dies in Freak Accident After Being Struck by Falling Rock

Tragedy struck a popular Australian hiking area when a freak accident turns a hike deadly. The accident occurred in the New South Wales Blue Mountains area. According to reports, a climber was struck by a falling rock. The falling rock led to injuries that ultimately resulted in the victim going into cardiac arrest. The man died at the scene, despite rescue efforts by multiple first responders and emergency officials.

New South Wales Climber Dies After 30 cm Rock Comes Crashing Down While Rock Climbing With Friend

The rock climber was hiking and climbing along the area known as “Sweet Dreams” in the Blue Mountains area in New South Wales. This area sits just west of Sydney. The man, who is said to be in his 30s was moving along the ledges when a rock came crashing down.

The climber’s hiking partner was able to all for help after the rock fell. Rescuers and emergency services rushed to the scene via the mountain ranges Sublime Roade area in Leura, New South Wales. However, the rescuers had a challenge when reaching the victim.

Strong winds slowed the group down as they scaled the rocks and the ledges hoping to get to the victim in time to provide the necessary aid. The hiker’s rock-climbing companion remained with the mand who was on the ledge as rescuers made their way down the massive cliff. Unfortunately, rescuers were unable to save the man’s life.

The Rock Climber Is Believed to Have Been Wearing a Helmet at the Time of the Initial Injury

Emergency crews responding to the scene at the Blue Mountain range note that the rock climber was wearing a helmet while scaling the cliff. This likely protected the hiker from massive injuries resulting from the falling rock. However, the man then went into cardiac arrest which proved to be fatal.

According to statements, the rescuers responded to the call as quickly as possible. And despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the brave crews arrived at the scene as soon as they could. According to the statements released after the incident by the New South Wales officers in the Blue Mountain region including the Blue Mountains Police Area Command and Police Rescue were “told the climber had been struck by a falling rock.”

The statement notes that the rock climber was treated by the New South Wales Ambulance Special Operations Team paramedics. However, the statement reads, the victim “died at the scene.”